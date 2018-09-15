Federal Bank chief offloads 2 lakh shares on margin call trigger

Federal Bank chief Shyam Srinivasan offloaded part of his shares held in the lender due to a margin call triggered on the loans availed by him to fund his employee stock option scheme (ESOS).

The margin call could have been triggered due to the fall in shares of Federal Bank. After the announcement on Friday, the bank’s shares ended 1.90 percent higher on BSE.

“We wish to inform you that, consequent to a margin call on credit facilities, availed by Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO of the Bank, to buy ESOS shares allotted to him, two lakh shares of the Bank held by him have been sold in this regard,” the bank said in a BSE filing on Friday.

A total of two lakh shares held by him have been sold, the exchange filing said.

“A margin call is usually triggered due to a shortfall of money or payment default after an investor has borrowed money to buy shares. When the investor's equity, as a percentage of the total market value of securities, falls below a certain percentage requirement, it is a margin call for the investor to bring the value up to maintain that margin,” an analyst explained.

As per disclosures under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the exchanges reveal that Srinivasan had, in July, converted 35.3 lakh shares under the bank’s ESOS, after which the total holding for him stood at nearly 84.1 lakh shares in Federal Bank.

Previously, he had sold 2.5 lakh shares on March 29.