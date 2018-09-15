App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank chief offloads 2 lakh shares on margin call trigger

A margin call is usually triggered due to a shortfall of money or payment default after an investor has borrowed money to buy shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Federal Bank chief Shyam Srinivasan offloaded part of his shares held in the lender due to a margin call triggered on the loans availed by him to fund his employee stock option scheme (ESOS).

The margin call could have been triggered due to the fall in shares of Federal Bank. After the announcement on Friday, the bank’s shares ended 1.90 percent higher on BSE.

“We wish to inform you that, consequent to a margin call on credit facilities, availed by Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO of the Bank, to buy ESOS shares allotted to him, two lakh shares of the Bank held by him have been sold in this regard,” the bank said in a BSE filing on Friday.

A total of two lakh shares held by him have been sold, the exchange filing said.

related news

“A margin call is usually triggered due to a shortfall of money or payment default after an investor has borrowed money to buy shares. When the investor's equity, as a percentage of the total market value of securities, falls below a certain percentage requirement, it is a margin call for the investor to bring the value up to maintain that margin,” an analyst explained.

As per disclosures under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the exchanges reveal that Srinivasan had, in July, converted 35.3 lakh shares under the bank’s ESOS, after which the total holding for him stood at nearly 84.1 lakh shares in Federal Bank.

Previously, he had sold 2.5 lakh shares on March 29.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Banks #ESOPs #Federal Bank #finance #Shyam Srinivasan

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.