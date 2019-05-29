App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Federal Bank aims 20% growth in FY20

The bank did an overall business of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in the last financial year, MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kochi-based private lender Federal Bank is targeting a growth of 20 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal, a top official said on May 29.

The bank did an overall business of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in the last financial year, MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan told reporters that the lender has a comfortable capital adequacy ratio at more than 14 percent (Tier I) and good credit quality.

"These two aspects are the core strength of Federal Bank, which would help it gain market share and grow faster," he said. The present market share stood at a trifle over one percent, he said. Srinivasan said the quality of its assets was among the top quartile in the sector, with gross NPA and net NPA at 2.92 percent and 1.48 percent, respectively. "Most of our assets are 'AAA' and 'AA' rated, and we are quite cautious. We stay away from relatively risky assets," he said.

On capital raising, Srinivasan said there was no immediate requirement for the next six to eight quarters. "However, since the business is dynamic, we will evaluate the next financial year," the senior official said.

Talking about branch expansion, he said, "We are now exploring the opportunities of opening new branches in select geographies. We plan to open 40 branches each year."
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Federal Bank #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.