Federal Bank aims 20% growth in FY20

Kochi-based private lender Federal Bank is targeting a growth of 20 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal, a top official said on May 29.

The bank did an overall business of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in the last financial year, MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan told reporters that the lender has a comfortable capital adequacy ratio at more than 14 percent (Tier I) and good credit quality.

"These two aspects are the core strength of Federal Bank, which would help it gain market share and grow faster," he said. The present market share stood at a trifle over one percent, he said. Srinivasan said the quality of its assets was among the top quartile in the sector, with gross NPA and net NPA at 2.92 percent and 1.48 percent, respectively. "Most of our assets are 'AAA' and 'AA' rated, and we are quite cautious. We stay away from relatively risky assets," he said.

On capital raising, Srinivasan said there was no immediate requirement for the next six to eight quarters. "However, since the business is dynamic, we will evaluate the next financial year," the senior official said.

Talking about branch expansion, he said, "We are now exploring the opportunities of opening new branches in select geographies. We plan to open 40 branches each year."