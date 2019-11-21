Fate of Amaravati hangs in the balance as Jagan Reddy govt has different priorities

Amaravati, the fledgeling new capital of Andhra Pradesh received yet another jolt last week with the Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deciding to scrap a grand plan to build the Amaravati Capital City Start-up Area project with the help of a consortium of Singaporean companies.

The state government in a press release stated that the termination was on account of "no intended development in the project".

The consortium comprising Ascendas Singbridge and Sembcorp was appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2017 to master develop 6.84 sq km of the core capital, creating infrastructure for business, commercial and residential use in phases over 15 to 20 years.

The closure of the agreement was mutual. The Singapore government noted that the newly-elected government in Andhra had other priorities for the state. Although the closure costed the consortium a few million dollars, there may not be any major impact on other investment plans in India.

"We note that the newly-elected Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided not to proceed with the Start-Up Area given its other priorities for the state," a statement from S Iswaran, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Singapore said.

"Companies recognize such risks when venturing into any overseas market and factor them into their investment decisions. In this instance, the Singapore Consortium companies have stated that the project has cost them a few million dollars and that its closure does not impact their investment plans in India," the statement added.

In July, the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank withdrew $500 million or Rs 3,500 crore funding commitment to develop the upcoming capital. By then, the government had started cutting down on spending on Amaravati and put work on all projects on hold where execution hadn't progressed beyond 25 percent.

Partisan state politics

Jagan Reddy, who won state assembly and general elections in May this year by defeating longtime rival and predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu, is on an overdrive to undo almost every construction contract, land allotment and power purchase agreement awarded by the previous administration. The drive is based on suspicion of graft and irregularities in land allotments and contracts awarded under Naidu.

Reddy constituted teams comprising retired bureaucrats to scrutinise projects and if a review report found any discrepancies or irregularities, the government would terminate the contracts.

The fate of Amaravati?

Sources with knowledge of the government's plans told Moneycontrol that so far there isn't any plan to scrap Amaravati or shift the capital to another location.

"Amaravati will serve as the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh, it will not be as grand as probably Mr Naidu might have envisioned it; it could be a downsized version, but a practical one," the source said.

The insider also said there could possibly be a realignment of the capital city, that included shifting of the administrative part of the capital from the proposed location to 10-20 kilometres further, between Mangalagiri town and Guntur. The projects where substantial work has already been done such as residential buildings for government officers, MLAs/MLCs, ministers and High Court judges would continue.

Recently, Andhra Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had pointed out the precarious situation of state finances and lack of support from the Centre.

It requires about Rs 2 lakh crore to develop the capital city which is the size of the state's annual budget, and would take several decades to be completed and neither the time nor state finances would permit this sort of development.

"We have various other requirements of the state like infrastructure development of health, industries, employment to youth and the holistic development of the entire state with 13 districts," Rajendranath Reddy was quoted recently in a report by the Hindustan Times.

Farmers, investors and contractors are a worried lot. Analysts say the shift of capital could mean hundreds of crores of money and years spent on planning and designing of Amaravati going in vain.

A white paper released by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) – the implementing agency of the capital project – estimated in June this year that the government will need Rs 52,837 crore to complete phase-1 for the core infrastructure of the capital. Of this, the government had spent Rs 5,674 crore.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the white paper.

The AP government had also pooled 34,281 acres of land from farmers, convincing them by promising 1,300 square yards of a fully-developed land plot per acre of land.

In the interim of capital construction, the farmers were to receive annual compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for a fixed period of 10 years. Those with fertile land were promised annual compensation of Rs 50,000 for 10 years and a slightly larger portion of land.

In the last five years, the government has paid Rs 1,100 crore in compensation to farmers. It cost over Rs 300 crore to compensate farmers on an annual basis. However, these farmers are now worried about what happens if the capital is moved from the current location.

Investors are also worked up over the government's drive to cancel projects.

"We have not seen it in the past, where one government goes and another government that comes starts reviewing everything what the previous government did," S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T, told Moneycontrol in July.

Around 3 percent of L&T's Rs 3 lakh crore order book comes from Andhra Pradesh, and the company executes several projects in Amaravati.