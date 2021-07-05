MARKET NEWS

Fashion e-tailer Tjori signs Rs 16-crore equity deal with Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times will help build brand awareness in India, the online fashion retailer said in a press release.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
Hindustan Times will help Tjori build brand awareness in India, the online fashion retailer said in a press release. (Representative image)

The online fashion retailer Tjori has signed a Rs 16 crore equity deal with Hindustan Times, the company informed on July 5. Besides equity investment, the deal also involves branding and marketing on the media company’s platforms.

“The unique opportunity here is a platform access to HT shop where Tjori as a brand will be featured, with an aim to create exponential avenues for both the brands,” Tjori said in a press release.

Commenting on the development, Mansi Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Tjori, said, “We are excited to close this deal as it allows us to reach a wider audience and present them with what Tjori has to offer. Tjori as a brand works at bringing the best of time-honoured crafts and wisdom with a modern twist. In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of the fashion industry.”

The deal, according to Gupta, will work on a revenue generation basis, wherein the media company will be able to buy a stake in the company at the end of three years.

Tjori is a lifestyle e-commerce brand founded in 2013. It claims to have reached a revenue run rate of half a million in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
