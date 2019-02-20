Fancy a Rs 1.5 lakh fan? Celebs find this Bengaluru firm's designer products cool

What would be the common product that you would find in the homes of Hindi and South Indian movie celebrities as well as sports stars? It is a designer fan by a company called Fanzart.

The idea had first come to Anil Lala, Founder & Director, Fanzart India, on a trip to the United States, where he realised that designer fans as a product category was commonly found there but was completely missing from the Indian market.

In 2012, the company entered the Indian market offering fans whose price range started from Rs 10,000 to as high as Rs 1.5 lakh (for crystal fans). This was a market that was dominated by companies that were offering fans in the price range of Rs 1,000- Rs 5,000.

The Indian designer fan market is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore and Fanzart is the only non-conventional company in this space. Lala said that while the traditional players also manufacture designer fans, there is a stark difference in the pricing of the products. While he did not reveal any sales numbers, he said that his company is growing at a rate of 20 percent every year.

Who are the customers?

Former cricketers, Bollywood actors as well as Kannada actors use the fans made by this brand. Lala said that every Bollywood actor’s new homes have their products.

“Majority of the business is driven by architects. Since a lot of HNI homes and offices are designed by architects and interior design teams, they recommended the product,” he added.

Further, houses with both partners working in sectors like IT also buy these products to adorn the living room.

They also have a presence in the B2B space where large resorts, hotel chains and offices are their customers.

What is unique about the fans?

Fanzart offers fans that fall into the designer category. This means that they are not just for regular use but are a decorative item in the house. They include vintage wooden fans, crystal fans, contemporary fans as well as wall-mounted fans.

The company does not manufacture just ceiling fans. For instance, they have a Humanoid which is a pedestal fan with human tracking. Here, its human sensor senses the presence of people around and smartly adjusts its oscillation to ensure equal distribution of the breeze.

Similarly, they have a fan called Melody that is priced at Rs 29,990/- on Amazon. It offers a remote-controlled fan that can also play music through Bluetooth and also has a light attached to it.

Depending on the weather, Lala said that their fans have a summer-winter switch. During summers, the fan works anti-clockwise and gives you the displacement of air from top to bottom. During winters, the fan works clockwise and takes the air from down to the top and then disperses it to the room which creates a cosy ambience in the room.

Initial struggle

Lala said that the initial work went into visiting factories in the US and other overseas markets that manufactured some of these fans in India to get Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) arrangements. The OEMs were not sure about the market for this in India.

“We brought a few models and tested them in India for a few months. We also tweaked them as per the Indian needs and weather so that they are more appropriate for the local customers,” he added.

When the company set up their first store in Bengaluru in March 2012, Lala said that people did not find this model sustainable because they were used to buying a fan at a cheaper price point.

However, people started using the fan and Lala said that this piqued their interest in looking at their other models as well.

Manufacturing and distribution

The company realised that this was a niche product that will not have huge volumes. This is why the product is 100 percent imported.

Lala said that the volumes are not high enough to set up a factory in India. However, in two years the company is looking to have an assembly line in India. Further, in the next three to five years the company is looking to produce some parts of the fans locally.

At present, the product is manufactured abroad through the OEM partnerships that the company has. Apart from India, Fanzart also distributes products in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Africa. They are in talks with a company in the Middle East to set up distribution there.

In India, the company has set up 50 stores and also sells through online portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Update: A previous version of this article had mentioned names of Fanzart's celebrity customers. The names have been removed on the company's request.