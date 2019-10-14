Falken Tyre launches new range for passenger vehicles in India

The new range, Sincera SN832i, comes in 27 different sizes ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches and has been specially designed and developed for small and mid-size hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and compact SUVs.
Falken Tyre India on October 14 launched its new-generation tyres for passenger vehicles in the country.
The new range, Sincera SN832i, comes in 27 different sizes ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches and has been specially designed and developed for small and mid-size hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and compact SUVs, the Japanese firm said in a statement."Through our latest range of tyres, we are hoping to deliver best-in-class driving experiences to Indian vehicle owners at value-driven prices," Falken Tyre India MD Satoru Ushida said.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 05:59 pm