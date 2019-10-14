App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Falken Tyre launches new range for passenger vehicles in India

The new range, Sincera SN832i, comes in 27 different sizes ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches and has been specially designed and developed for small and mid-size hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and compact SUVs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Falken Tyre India on October 14 launched its new-generation tyres for passenger vehicles in the country.

The new range, Sincera SN832i, comes in 27 different sizes ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches and has been specially designed and developed for small and mid-size hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and compact SUVs, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

"Through our latest range of tyres, we are hoping to deliver best-in-class driving experiences to Indian vehicle owners at value-driven prices," Falken Tyre India MD Satoru Ushida said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Companies #Falken Tyre #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.