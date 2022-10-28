English
    Fairfax India rules out stake sale in Bangalore International Airport

    The investment holding company's clarification comes a day after Livemint reported that it plans to sell its entire stake in Bengaluru airport for at least $1.5 billion

    Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
    Passengers wait at the check-in hall at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore. (PC-File)

    Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, controlled by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, on October 28 said that it has no intention to sell its ownership interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

    "The Company is a long-term shareholder of BIAL and has no intention of selling its ownership interest in BIAL," it said in a statement.

    The investment holding company's clarification comes a day after Livemint reported that it plans to sell its entire stake in the Bengaluru airport for at least $1.5 billion.

    Fairfax has invested over $1 billion in the airport - Prem Watsa’s largest investment in India. It has a total investment of $7 billion in India and also plans double it in the next 4-5 years.

    Shareholding of Bangalore International Airport

    Fairfax owns around 54 percent of BIAL, Siemens Project Ventures GmbH holds 20 percent, Airports Authority of India 13 percent, and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corp 13 percent.

    Fairfax became the controlling shareholder of the airport by buying a 33 percent stake for $321 million from GVK Power and Infrastructure in 2016. It later purchased an additional 5 percent from Zurich Airport.

    In 2017, GVK exited the airport by selling its entire 10 percent to reduce debt.

    In March 2018, Fairfax India Holdings bought an additional 6 percent stake from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH for about $67 million to become the majority owner of the airport with a 54 percent stake.
