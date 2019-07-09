App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook US data transfer case goes to Europe's top court

A decision, which is expected by the end of the year, could affect thousands of European Union businesses that rely on the agreements as safeguards to protect personal data sent outside of the bloc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An Austrian privacy campaigner's long-running legal battle against Facebook over its data transfers to the US has reached Europe's highest court.

The European Court of Justice is hearing arguments on July 9 on whether Facebook's Dublin-based subsidiary can legally transfer users' personal data to the US parent company.

The court, based in Luxembourg, is expected to rule on whether "standard contractual clauses" governing data transfers comply with European data protection regulations.

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems launched the case in 2013 after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed the extent of electronic surveillance by US security agencies.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:15 pm

