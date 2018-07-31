Facebook training 7,500 content reviewers for round-the-clock vigilance on objectionable posts

Social media giant Facebook is training over 7,500 content reviewers on how to handle terrorism, child sexual exploitation and hate speeches on its platform.

According to a press release dated July 26, the content reviewers will be a mix of contractors, full-time employees and companies the social media giant partners with.

“Content review this size has never been done before. After all, there has never been a platform where so many people communicate in so many different languages across so many different countries and cultures. We recognise the enormity of this challenge and the responsibility we have to get it right,” Vice President of Operations at Facebook, Ellen Silver, said in the press release on Friday.

With this initiative, Facebook aims at monitoring objectionable posts across every time zone and in over 50 languages worldwide.

“Language proficiency is key and it lets us review content around the clock. If something is reported in a language that we don’t support 24/7, we can work with translation companies and other experts who can help us understand local context and language to assist in reviewing it,” Silver added.

In the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica expose, Facebook has been facing ire over reports that its moderators protect under-age accounts and far-right activists.

Recently, Channel 4 Dispatches, a UK-based documentary series, conducted a sting operation which revealed that moderators at the California-based company were actively preventing pages of right activists from being deleted even after they violated the rules.

To counter the rising aggravation, Facebook will train its content reviewers in three key areas — pre-training that includes what the team should expect on the job; hands-on learning where every member will train for a minimum of 80 hours with a live instructor followed by hands-on practice and ongoing coaching.

“We want to keep personal perspectives and biases out of the equation entirely — so, in theory, two people reviewing the same posts would always make the same decision. Of course, judgements can vary if policies aren’t sufficiently prescriptive."

This year, the Zuckerberg-led company will also double the number of employees in its safety and security teams to 20,000.