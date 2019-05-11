App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook sues South Korea data analytics firm

Facebook suspended apps and accounts associated with Rankwave, and asked the court to order Rankwave to abide by its rules for applications, according to Romero.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facebook is suing South Korean data analytics firm Rankwave to make sure it isn't breaking the leading social network's rules, the US company said on May 10.

A lawsuit was filed against Rankwave in a California State court in Silicon Valley to enforce terms the company agreed to in order to operate apps on the social network, according to director of platform and litigation, Jessica Romero.

Facebook was investigating Rankwave data practices relating to advertising and marketing and the South Korean company didn't co-operate with efforts to confirm it was complying with policies for all developers synching to the platform, Romero said in an online post.

Facebook suspended apps and accounts associated with Rankwave, and asked the court to order Rankwave to abide by its rules for applications, according to Romero.

related news

"By filing the lawsuit, we are sending a message to developers that Facebook is serious about enforcing our policies, including requiring developers to co-operate with us during an investigation," Romero said.

In a quarterly report last month that sent shares higher, Facebook said its profit in the recently-ended quarter took a hit from setting aside billions of dollars for an anticipated fine from US regulators.

Facebook estimated that it would be hit with a fine of $3 billion to $5 billion by the US Federal Trade Commission for "user data practices," and factored that into its earnings report.

The FTC announced last year it was reopening its investigation into Facebook for potential violations of a 2011 settlement over privacy practices.

Over the past year, the social network has come under fire following revelations of the hijacking of personal data of tens of millions of users by Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

A series of other revelations showed Facebook may have also shared more private data with business partners and advertisers than it had reported, and may have exposed some personal information that should have been secured.

At the same time, Facebook has been hiring thousands of additional employees to deal with issues such as hate speech, incitement to violence, and manipulation aimed at voters.
First Published on May 11, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Companies #Facbook #Technology #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t ta ...

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pan ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo to meet their former franchise ...

Salman Khan took 2.5 hours to look like a 60 year old for Bharat!

Chris Evans shares BTS picture of an aged Captain America from Avenger ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby number four is here!

MS Dhoni biopic: Not Disha Patani but THIS actress was to star in the ...

De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn reveals the secret behind his good comrader ...

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Royal Purple Dress on Double Date With the Jo ...

Staunch Jat-Gujjar Sentiment to Seal Fate of Candidates as Regionalism ...

Being Wooed by Every Party, This 66-Voter Family in Allahabad Says it ...

Facebook Gets Slapped With $280,000 Fine Over Data Breach in Turkey

Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paran ...

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Ear ...

Realme X GeekBench Listing Confirms Snapdragon 710 SoC With 8GB RAM

Kul or Phool? The Dilemma Facing Bhumihar Voters in East Champaran, Ma ...

Skoda Auto Inaugurates Its Largest Workshop In India

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

MP's youth votes: No one with sense of humanity will vote for Pragya T ...

Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC wins South Africa polls: Nelson Mandela’s pr ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

'No doubt it was a vacation, every officer knew that': Navy veterans b ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Rome Masters 2019 draw: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 price cut in India; available starting Rs ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.