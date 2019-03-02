Facebook sues over sales of fake accounts, likes and followers

Facebook said the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Facebook Inc said on March 1 that it filed a lawsuit along with Instagram in US federal court against four companies and three people based in the People's Republic of China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers.In a blog post, the company said the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 10:56 am