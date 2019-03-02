App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook sues over sales of fake accounts, likes and followers

Facebook said the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Facebook Inc said on March 1 that it filed a lawsuit along with Instagram in US  federal court against four companies and three people based in the People's Republic of China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers.

In a blog post, the company said the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.
