Facebook now bans content that endangers people financially

Global social network company Facebook will now ban posts that endangers someone financially or tricks them to make a profit on the social media platform. In a recent statement, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company clarified that not only will it ban posts that incite violence, coercion and hate speech but will also prohibit posts that allow anti-social elements to make a profit at the expense of someone else.

"We do not, for example, allow content that could physically or financially endanger people, that intimidates people through hateful language, or that aims to profit by tricking people using Facebook," said Vice President of Policy, Richard Allan.

The update in policy comes in the wake of the Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' saga, where murky rules led to negligent decisions and public backlash. Facebook, ultimately dealt with it and removed the four pages associated with Infowars, which is most notorious for popularising false belief that 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting never happened.

The right to free speech debate in the US intensified when Facebook and other social media platforms banned Infowars. The company maintained that while Facebook is a "platform for voices around the world" and want to provide "maximum possible range" to free expression, it would impede content that threatens its users physically or financially.

Facebook further cleared its stance on fake news saying that "whether or not a Facebook post is accurate is not itself a reason to block it." Therefore instead of blocking content for being untrue, Facebook demotes posts that are flagged by fact checkers in their News Feed.

"Rather than blocking content for being untrue, we demote posts in the News Feed when rated false by fact-checkers and also point people to accurate articles on the same subject," Allan added.