Facebook looking for new India leader, Star India's MD Sanjay Gupta, Tata Sky chief Harit Nagpal in shortlist

There is a job opening at Facebook and the social networking giant is looking for someone to head its India operation. The India gig has caught attention of many contenders and one of the reasons for that is the revised annual compensation at USD 2 million (Rs 13.5 crore) and stock options.

Interviews are being conducted by David Fischer who is in India to shortlist candidates for the post, according to a report in The Times of India. Facebook has roped in executive search firm Spencer Stuart to run the search process.

Facebook is in the final stages of finalising a managing director (MD) at the vice-president (VP) level. The latter is a first for India operations, signalling the importance of the market globally for Facebook.

The two previous MDs for India and South Asia — Umang Bedi and Kirthiga Reddy — were not accorded the VP title. The social networking site has 217 million monthly active users in India.

The shortlisted candidates list includes Star India MD Sanjay Gupta, Tata Sky MD Harit Nagpal, Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan and former Karnataka IT secretary Srivatsa Krishna, said sources to the paper.

Facebook, in its job description, has said that the new India leader will be responsible for sales & marketing, partnerships, corporate and government engagement. The candidate will report to Fischer. The job also involves defining strategic, financial and operating targets that align with long-term strategic plan.