App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 29, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook looking for new India head, Star India's MD Sanjay Gupta, Tata Sky chief Harit Nagpal in shortlist

Facebook has roped in executive search firm Spencer Stuart to run the search process.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There is a job opening at Facebook and the social networking giant is looking for someone to head its India operation. The India gig has caught attention of many contenders and one of the reasons for that is the revised annual compensation at USD 2 million (Rs 13.5 crore) and stock options.

Interviews are being conducted by David Fischer, who is in India to shortlist candidates for the post, according to a report in The Times of India. Facebook has roped in executive search firm Spencer Stuart to run the search process.

Facebook is in the final stages of finalising a managing director (MD) at the vice-president (VP) level. The latter is a first for India operations, signalling the importance of the market for Facebook.

The two previous MDs for India and South Asia — Umang Bedi and Kirthiga Reddy — were not accorded the VP title. The social networking site has 217 million monthly active users in India.

related news

The shortlisted candidates list includes Star India MD Sanjay Gupta, Tata Sky MD Harit Nagpal, Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan and former Karnataka IT secretary Srivatsa Krishna, said sources to the paper.

Facebook, in its job description, has said that the new India leader will be responsible for sales & marketing, partnerships, corporate and government engagement. The candidate will report to Fischer. The job also involves defining strategic, financial and operating targets that align with long-term strategic plan.

tags #Companies

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.