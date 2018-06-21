Facebook launches new features for content creators - get ready to see quizzes, polls soon

Facebook has launched new, interactive features in live videos for content creators that enable gamification through quizzes, polls, and challenges.

The players will also be able to eliminate others from the game for a wrong answer. Facebook says that this is being aimed to push healthier video consumption instead of the habit of watching videos passively, which can be harmful to the eyes and in general overall health.



Facebook has partnered with several initial partners including Fresno’s What’s In The Box where viewers have to guess what’s inside the box. It has also partnered with BuzzFeed News’ Outside Your Bubble where contestants have to guess what their opponents are thinking. Moreover, Facebook is also testing its ability to award prize money with Business Insider's Confetti, where viewers answer trivia questions and winners earn prize money.

Facebook Vice President of video product Fidji Simo said, "Video is evolving away from just passive consumption to more interactive two-way formats. We think creators will want to reward people. If this is something that works with Insider and Confetti, we may consider rolling out payments tools."

The new interactive video feature will be available globally to all publishers and creators along with the launch of the Android version of Facebook's Creator app for web celebs. In this update, the creators will be able to write their trivia questions and designate correct answers in an in-video poll.