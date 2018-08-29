App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook deleting old cross-published Twitter posts from its platform

Around 2 billion Facebook users have appeared to be affected by the deletion of old posts and removal of cross posting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

Social media giant Facebook has deleted timeline posts that were cross-published by its users from Twitter after privacy-minded API restrictions were imposed on its third-party developers.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook has put these restrictions in the wake of Cambridge Analytica Data Privacy scandal which involved pilferage of more than 87 million users’ personal data.

The scandal raised serious questions about data privacy while using  Facebook, and led to some service changes on April 4, 2018.

related news

The changes put restrictions on services such as Twitter, and denied them any direct action on a user’s profile. This implied that such services could no longer post on the user’s behalf on the timeline.

Despite implementing the changes with effect from August 1, 2018, the social networking company is also removing all of the user’s posts that were made using cross-posting via Twitter.

Around two billion Facebook users have appeared to be affected by the deletion of old posts and removal of cross posting. Complaints regarding the same were vocally expressed on Twitter by a small group of people.

It is said that Facebook has not notified its users of the changes made. Public documentation of the company’s plans is unavailable.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Facebook #Trending News #Twitter #world

