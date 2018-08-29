App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook commits to using 100% renewable energy by 2020

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has joined competitors such as Google and Apple to achieve 100 percent of its total operations through renewable energy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Technology giant Facebook is planning to power all of its global operations with 100 percent renewable energy and achieve its target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent, by the end of 2020.

The company reportedly consumes a large amount of electricity for its data centres.

The announcement made on Tuesday is part of Facebook's commitment to help tackle climate change.

According to a reported by Fortune, the data centres consumed a majority of 2.46 million megawatts of electricity. The power is enough to power more than 2,28,000 American homes.

The company produces around 9,79,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the report suggests. Two-third of the amount was solely due to the power consumed by its data centres.

Facebook had previously set a goal of powering 25 percent of its operations with renewable energy in 2015 and 50 percent by 2018. Last year, the company reached its target of utilising 51 percent clean renewable energy.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm has signed contracts for utilising three gigawatts of solar and wind energy, the panels for which would be on the same grid as its data centres, the report adds.

With its commitment to go green, the social networking company has joined competitors such as Google and Apple to achieve 100 percent of its total operations through renewable energy.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 06:40 pm

