business Eyeing 3x revenue growth in next 3 years, says Atul Lall of Dixon Technologies Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao caught up with Atul Lall, Vice Chairman and MD of Dixon Technologies to talk about the benefit seen from government's PLI scheme, supply-side challenges faced by the sector and long-term growth targets of Dixon. In this video, Lall talks about: - How the world looking at 'China Plus One' strategy is a huge opportunity for India - Dixon eyeing revenue of Rs 11,000 crore in the current fiscal - Growth in localisation - Projections for the upcoming festive season - Shortage of semiconductors, displays & cargo availability