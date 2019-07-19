App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EY report finds IndiGo dealings compliant with corporate norms: Report

The report notes that all related-party transactions were ‘placed before the audit committee for review and approved’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

An independent review of embattled IndiGo’s (InterGlobe Aviation) transactions has found the airlines’ dealing to be compliant with all necessary norms and practices, Business Standard reported.

The report notes that all related-party transactions were ‘placed before the audit committee for review and approved’ and that none of the transactions was in ‘conflict with the interest of the company’.

The review concluded that ‘all such transactions since its public listing were done at arm’s length, approved by the audit committee’, but also noted that permission from the audit committee in some instances was granted after the transactions were already executed, the paper added.

Close

Arm’s length in this instance means that the deals were executed post appropriate tendering process.

related news

The review was conducted by consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) on Chairman M Damodaran orders for a forensic expert-led independent review after co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal alleged violations of corporate governance norms.

Gangwal’s complaints, especially a letter written to the market regulator about alleged anomalies in IndiGo’s rental deal with InterGlobe Real Estate Ventures in Gurugram, had prompted SEBI to seek an audit report from IndiGo’s board. The independent review, however, has found this transaction to also be fair and at arm’s length.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 10:56 am

tags #Business #Companies #EY report #independent audit #IndiGo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.