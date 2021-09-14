Explainer | What do banks and insurers do with unclaimed amounts?

On September 13, leading stock broker Zerodha announced that its users can now add single or multiple nominees to their trading and Demat account completely online. Zerodha will alert the nominee(s) over email/sms if the account is dormant after a year of inactivity and if the account is not activated by performing reKYC in time in response to the notifications sent, the brokerage said. (reKYC is periodic updation of customer identification)

Zerodha’s founder Nithin Kamath in a tweet said, “There's at least RsUncUnc 80,000 crores of unclaimed money across Banks, Mutual funds, Demats, & more. We are hoping this alert feature which notifies nominees when accounts become dormant & they don't reKYC, can help in solving this problem. Hopefully, the Banks & others follow.”

Unclaimed deposits in banks and Insurance companies

Zerodha’s initiative was widely welcomed. But, what about institutions like banks and insurance companies? What do these institutions do with unclaimed amounts in customer accounts?

Let’s take a look at the numbers. As on December 31, 2020, information from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that Rs 24, 356 crore worth unclaimed deposits were lying with Scheduled Commercial Banks, the government informed Parliament on August 2.

In 2020, unclaimed deposits jumped significantly by Rs 5,977 crore They amounted to Rs 18,379.52 crore on December 31, 2019, and Rs 14,307.19 on December 31, 2018.

What about insurance companies? The total unclaimed amount of insurance policy holders in public and private sector insurance companies as on December 31, 2020 was at Rs 24, 586 crore.

What happens to this money?

A senior public sector banker on condition of anonymity said most often the family is not aware about the existence of the account of the deceased person and the total amount of money in that account.

In many cases, people who migrate to other cities or countries are either not able to close that account or have very little money in that account, the banker added. These are some of the reasons the number keeps piling up, the banker adds.

So, what happens to the unclaimed money?

According to RBI norms, banks have to make an annual review of accounts in which there is no operation for more than one year. Banks may approach the customers and inform them about inactivity in such accounts. If the customer is not traceable, banks can consider contacting the person who introduced the account holder.

As per RBI norms, a savings as well as current account should be treated as inoperative or dormant if there are no transactions in the account for over two years.

If the bank account remains inoperative for a period of 10 years the money is transferred to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme (DEAF). The DEAF framework was introduced in 2014 for the promotion of depositors’ interest. The scheme allows depositors to reclaim the amount, post verification the bank can transfer the claim to the depositors account and file a refund from RBI.

For unclaimed amount lying idle with insurance companies, according to IRDAI regulation all unclaimed amount of policyholders for a period of more than 10 year gets transferred to Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund (SCWF) every year. SCWF is utilised for schemes to promote welfare of senior citizens.

Can banks nudge nominees of dormant accounts?

There are no regulatory guidelines on this.

The banker quoted above said that many people while opening the bank account do not add nominee(s), so as per RBI norms banks should generally insist on making a nomination and explain its benefits.

Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi told Moneycontrol that there is a distinction of nomination between shares related transactions under Companies Act and nomination under Banking Regulation Act. Under the companies act the nominees have the right after the death of the holder and they become full owner of shares, Gandhi adds.

Under other (Banking, insurance, etc.) acts, the nominee is only an agent or representative of all the heirs, they may not get the full benefit unlike the shares, Gandhi said.

The legal rights have to be understood and I think it (what Zerodha is doing) needn’t become standard, Gandhi said. Nominee in banks is more like a representative and there are no specific instructions on limit of the nominees, Gandhi said.