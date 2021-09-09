Explained | What are the new trade credit insurance guidelines?

Trade credit insurance offered by general insurance companies will enable suppliers, banks, and other financial institutions to cover country risk, access to new markets, and manage non-payment risks associated with trade finance portfolios. (Representative image)

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India issued the new Trade Credit Insurance Guidelines, 2021, on September 8, repealing the revised norms of 2016.

Earlier, on March 31, 2020, the insurance regulator had allowed Tata AIG to test credit insurance for the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform and ICICI Lombard General Insurance to test trade credit insurance for small and medium enterprises from May 1, 2020, to October 31, 2020.

Here, we explain what trade credit insurance is and the guidelines.

What is trade credit insurance?

Trade credit insurance is protection for businesses from non-payment by sellers for goods or services. Business transactions typically take place on the basis of credit, where the buyer makes the payment to the seller in a delayed cycle. Trade credit insurance covers the risk of the buyer not paying the seller.

Related stories How to defend your business against non payments?

IRDAI explains that this form of insurance usually covers a portfolio of buyers and indemnifies an agreed percentage of an invoice or invoices that are unpaid as a result of extended default, insolvency, or bankruptcy.

Trade credit insurance offered by general insurance companies will enable suppliers, banks, and other financial institutions to cover country risk, access to new markets, and manage non-payment risks associated with trade finance portfolios.

If a buyer defaults on payment, the insurance cover can help the seller, typically small and medium enterprises, to avoid working capital problems.

What is the scope and applicability?

The scope of the cover will be credit risk that’s directly linked to an underlying trade transaction i.e., delivery of goods and services. If there’s no direct link, then the outstanding amount will not be covered.

The cover might include commercial risks and political risks.

The commercial risks include insolvency or extended default of the buyer, rejection by the buyer after delivery subject to conditions of contract, and rejection before shipment and non-receipt of payment on account of the collecting bank’s failure.

Political risk cover is available only if the buyers are outside India. The circumstances under which the cover can be claimed include situations when the transfer of payment is restricted by a law or an order, the occurrence of war between the buyer’s country and India, and when the import of goods into the buyer’s country is prevented.

The guidelines are applicable to all general insurance companies except ECGC Ltd. (formerly Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd.)

According to Deepak Kumar, Senior Vice President & Head – Reinsurance at Tata AIG General Insurance, insurers can now offer customised solutions to MSME sellers who have been adversely impacted due to economic hardships arising out of COVID.

Increased indemnity and other coverages will attract more sellers to purchase trade credit insurance. This will enable them to offer goods/services on credit to their buyers which in turn will facilitate domestic and export trade, Kumar adds.

The extension of coverage to contractors to protect their receivables against principal will aid the infrastructure/industrial sector for long-term projects, Kumar said.

Who can get the credit insurance policy?

Insurers can issue policies to sellers, factoring companies, banks, and financial institutions engaged in trade finance. (Factoring is a finance mechanism where a business sells its receivables to a third party to meet its cash requirements.)

In the case of banks and factoring companies, the policy covers the loss on account of non-receipt of payment from a buyer due to commercial risk or political risk against the bills or invoices discounted.

The policy does not cover reverse factoring, government buyers, financial guarantees, and any other risks specified by the regulator from time to time.

The policy can be sold on a whole turnover basis to cover all buyers of a particular segment, product, or country. Covers for individual buyers can be sold only for MSMEs and project covers. Single invoice covers through bill discounting/factoring are allowed only on invoice discounting e-platforms such as TReDS.

What are the requirements to underwrite trade credit insurance?

Insurers must have a board-approved underwriting and risk management policy.

The policy should cover the risk appetite for underwriting, for e.g., exposure to a specific industry/sector, underwriting criteria and tools for credit assessment, and a mechanism to carefully assess the credit insurance business risk and develop early warning systems.

It should include a system to carry out stress tests periodically, assess the impact on reserving and solvency requirements and proposed reinsurance arrangements, and plans to enhance skills for internal underwriting, risk management, claims, and reinsurance expertise.