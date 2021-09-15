Explained | Shareholders’ right to call an Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders’ rights in dictating the affairs of a company, especially the appointment of directors and having a say on their pay, have once again captured the attention of the markets with the Zee Entertainment Enterprise affair.

Two large investors, holding a combined 17.88 percent, have called for an extraordinary general meeting seeking to oust Zee MD and CEO Punit Gupta and induct six new directors.

Shareholders seeking ouster of directors is not an unprecedented phenomenon. In the past, we have seen precedents at Fortis Healthcare Ltd, various Tata Group companies and most recently in ICRA Ltd, when Moody’s Investors Service sought the removal of Naresh Takkar. All such cases were the result of promoter differences, takeover and change of management or stemmed from regulatory action in search of a scapegoat.

This time, none of those ingredients are in the mix. In the Dish TV case, a bank unwilling to participate in a rights issue is seeking the removal of directors; in the other case, two of the largest institutional investors are seeking the ouster of directors. There is one common thread -- both belong to the same business group and both have issues of corporate governance, especially related-party ones.

Moneycontrol recaps the legal provisions relating to the rights of shareholders for calling an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and putting across the items on their agenda.

What does the law say about shareholder supremacy?

In a Joint Stock Company, equity shareholders are the supreme authority. Directors are appointed by the shareholders. The collective body of all directors is referred to as the Board of Directors. These directors take decisions on behalf of shareholders and are entrusted with ensuring the proper functioning of a Company.

The Companies Act, 2013 spells out the duties of directors (1). In addition, all Independent Directors are also bound by a code under the Act (2).

Shareholders are empowered to both appoint directors and remove them. The appointments are based on the recommendations of the Board and shareholders elect directors by majority votes. A board cannot recommend a removal itself; to initiate any removal process, shareholders’ initiative is required.

Shareholders are given two major rights under the Companies Act -- one to call an EGM (3) and second to introduce an agenda item through a special notice in an already convened Annual General Meeting (4).

Who can issue a notice for calling an EGM?

Lawmakers, in their wisdom, to ensure that any rights are not abused, have placed certain restrictions and threshold for shareholders to exercise the rights.

Any shareholder or group of shareholders holding at least 10 percent of the shares in a Company can request the Board to convene an EGM by sending a signed notice to the Company at its Registered Office. Such a requisition notice shall include the matters that are to be considered at the EGM. This is the first step for shareholders to exercise their power of placing their agenda item to vote.

Is there an alternative way to call an EGM?

The other easy route, with a lower threshold. is through a Special Notice, which will become part of items on the agenda of an already convened general meeting, A Special Notice can be given by shareholders for proposing a motion for removal of director, without being required to convene a separate EGM (5).

A Special Notice can be given by shareholders holding not less than one percent of total voting power or holding shares in which an aggregate sum of not less than Rs 5 lakh is involved.

What next after notice? Can a company ignore it?

The law is absolutely clear; it does not give any choice to the Board or management. If the notice given satisfies all the legal requirements, the Board is duty-bound to call an EGM within 21 days of receipt of notice, failing which the requisitionists themselves can call an EGM within three months (6). The Company must follow the procedure for issuing notice to shareholders and to all other affected parties.

As a part of doctrine of natural justice, the law has provision to provide full and equal opportunity to the person proposed to be removed, to refute allegations made out against the person, clarify facts and place his side of story. This is mandated to enable all other shareholders to have holistic view of issues at hand and take a considered decision.

In case there is insufficient time for circulation of the representation, the director may require that it be read out at the meeting.

Are there any special provisions to remove an MD/whole-time directors?

It is mandatory for a managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) to remain a director of the Company, if they are to continue as MD & CEO. This means that in case they are removed as a director, the position of MD & CEO also gets automatically terminated. Therefore, while there are no separate provisions for the removal of an MD and CEO, the provisions relating to removal of director shall be applicable.

How does voting takes place and how is the matter decided?

The voting process is no different from what exists for any other shareholder meeting. The outcome, whether a resolution succeeds or fails, is different for different items on the agenda.

A director (other than an independent director) can be removal by passing an ordinary resolution. An ordinary resolution means that the resolutions need a majority of votes of shareholders who are voting.

For removal of an independent director, if the director is serving the first term, an ordinary resolution is required. If the removal is proposed in the second term, it requires a special resolution meaning minimum 75 percent votes must be in favour of it.

What is the role of SEBI or MCA?

There is no active role for SEBI or the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) or any other regulator in this process. The entire matter is decided by votes cast by shareholders in a democratic manner. But if any company fails to act on shareholders’ requisition for calling an EGM or placing agenda items specified in a special notice, the MCA is vested with the authority to intervene. Aggrieved shareholders can move the MCA for redressing their complaints.

