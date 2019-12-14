Explained | SBI under-reported bad loans in FY19

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The public sector bank, in an exchange filing, had said that the RBI assessed the bank's gross non-performing assets at Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY19, whereas the bank had disclosed gross NPAs of Rs 1.73 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India recently pointed out that State Bank of India (SBI) under-reported bad loans by Rs 11,900 crore during FY 2019. The public sector bank, in an exchange filing, had said that the RBI assessed the bank's gross non-performing assets at Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY19, whereas the bank had disclosed gross NPAs of Rs 1.73 lakh crore.

The resulted in the divergence of over Rs 11,900 crore.

Here's an explainer on what this means for the bank and the shareholders.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 08:52 am

tags #bad loans #banking sector #NPA #RBI #SBI #video

