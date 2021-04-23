eye-on-india Explained | Sectors impacted by government ban on oxygen supply for industrial use Even as India fights to reign in the alarming rise in COVID cases, oxygen shortage across the country is making headlines. Oxygen is used for both industrial and medical purposes. Delhi HC stepped in to divert portion of industrial oxygen towards medical use. This prompted the Centre to prohibit oxygen manufacturers from supplying oxygen to industries from April 22. Watch the video to know which industries have been impacted by the order.