App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expert panel to examine 324 FDC drugs categorised 'irrational'

Sale of the 324 FDCs under review may not be more than Rs 500 crore, as most drug companies stopped production after anticipating the ban.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Whatsapp

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), will examine 324 fixed-dose combination drugs (FDC), which are classified as irrational but not banned as further deliberation is warranted before action.

FDCs are a cocktail or combination of two or more drugs into a single pill.

"A meeting of the sub-committee of DTAB will give the manufacturers and concerned stakeholders an opportunity to present precise data with respect to these FDCs," Sanjeev Kumar, Convener, Sub-Committee of DTAB said in a notification dated May 29.

The sub-committee will be headed by Dr Nilima Kshirsagar, the Chair in Clinical Pharmacology of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Ksirsagar had in July 2018 reviewed safety and efficacy data of 343 FDCs, based on Supreme Court direction. Her earlier report found no therapeutic justification, providing ground for the government to go ahead with the ban of 328 FDCs in September 2018.

related news

Sale of the 324 FDCs under review may not be more than Rs 500 crore, as most drug companies stopped production after anticipating the ban.

India was flooded with FDCs for a period, with one in two medications sold being one. Many were launched for commercial reasons without any scientific justification. The government thus appointed a 10-member committee headed by Prof. CK Kokate in September 2014 to ascertain the rationality of FDCs.

The Kokate Committee reviewed around 6,220 FDCs, of which it found 15 percent irrational and banned 344 of them in March 2016. The rest were kept on hold for further want of deliberation with subject experts.

Analysts say the decision to form the Kshirsagar Committee is to negate any attempts to block the ban by pharmaceutical companies.

Following the ban in 2016, the concerned drug companies approached various courts and got a stay on the ban, citing the government’s action as arbitrary and without natural justice. This lead to the Supreme Court direction asking the government to form an expert body to review banned FDC drugs before taking further action.
First Published on May 30, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.