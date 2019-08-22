App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect sales to improve during festive season: Rajiv Bajaj

"Most of the automobile slowdown is the industry's own making," he said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The automobile industry must look at its own shortcomings before asking for stimulus from the government, said Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto.

"Most of the automobile slowdown is the industry's own making," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on August 22.

Bajaj said that Indian auto products are mediocre and the sector needs to ask itself if it's done enough to become globally competitive.

Close

"Lot of these companies are not able to export because frankly, by world-class standards, their products are mediocre. Obviously, I don't want to name them but when you make everything… when you will make scooters, and bikes and cars and jeeps and SUVs and trucks and buses and everything under the sun, you are obviously not going to be world-class at anything," he said.

related news

Talking about the two-wheeler segment, he said the retails sales in the space declined 5-7 percent. This drop, according to him, cannot be called a crisis.

"In terms of motorcycles, I was looking at these numbers yesterday, year on year, the decline in retail sales is only around 5-7 percent... if that can be called a crisis then what is it we mean by the normal up and down cycle of a business?" he asked.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on August 19 released the July 2019 vehicle registration data, which showed that on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the overall sales declined 6 percent.

Two-wheeler sales dipped by 5 percent, passenger vehicles (PV) by 11 percent and commercial vehicles (CV) by 14 percent, showed the data.

Bajaj, however, acknowledged that it is a difficult time for the sector and said that the government should not make it worse by raising registration fees.

Further, Bajaj said that the focus was on now ensuring that retail sales are as good as wholesale. "We will use the festive season to completely correct stock at the dealership level," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.