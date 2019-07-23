App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect Rs 1,000 cr worth of revenue in FY17: Asian Granito

The anti-dumping duty levied by the government on Chinese tiles is below expectations and is only a temporary relief for the industry, says Himanshu Shah, CFO, Asian Granito.

Whatsapp
Asian Granito has recently won 12 lakh square meter order. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Himanshu Shah, CFO of the company, said it will execute the whole order in 3 months (Q1FY17).

He is targeting the company's revenue to grow to Rs 1,000 crore in FY17 and expects lower fuel costs to aid margin expansion to 15-16 percent from the current 7.5 percent.

Shah is of the view that the anti-dumping duty levied by the government on Chinese tiles is below expectations and is only a temporary relief for the industry.

He also commented on the company's shareholding structure, saying Ashok Kajaria, chairman and MD of Kajaria Ceramics, holds around 5 percent stake in Asian Granito via his personal investment companies.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Himanshu Shah\'s interview with Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.

Latha: You are going in for an expansion?

A: No, in the short-term we are not having any expansion plans. However, in one of our subsidiary company, we recently did an expansion for double charge vitrified tiles and we have launched the product in the north and south region.

Sonia: Can you tell us more about 12 lakh square meter order that you won? When will the money start to come in and how much are you expecting in terms of revenues in the first year?

A: We have already made an expansion and the production started in the month of April \\'16. The order is already in place. Hence, within three months we will be able to dispatch 12 lakh square meter order.

Sonia: What are the margins that you are enjoying on this order because in FY16 your margins were around 7.5 percent? What margins would you enjoy on this order?

A: This product is exclusively from our Mehsana based plant, which is our subsidiary company. We are expecting about 15-16 percent EBITDA margin from this order booking.

Watch accompanying video for entire interview..
First Published on Jun 8, 2016 09:17 am

tags #Ashok Kajaria #Asian Granito India #Business #Himanshu Shah

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.