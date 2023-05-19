Expect RBI to maintain neutral stance in upcoming MPC meeting: CII CEO Poll

Participants in the poll also said they expect Indian economy to remain resilient in the backdrop of global geo-political headwinds

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee will maintain a neutral stance in the upcoming MPC meeting, according to top executives from leading companies of western India, who participated in a CII Western Region CEO Poll on May 19.

“71 percent of the CEOs expected bank credit growth to remain in double digits. Majority opined that the upcoming monetary policy statement is expected to take a neutral stance as inflation tapered to a multi-month low in April 2023,” CII said in its statement.

Participants in the poll also said they expect the Indian economy to remain resilient in the backdrop of global geo-political headwinds. Around 70 percent respondents indicated that global geopolitical uncertainties and tepid demand conditions may pose risk to the Indian economy, while government capex push, improving consumption and moderating inflation were perceived as positive influences, CII said in its note.

The statement added, GDP growth of 6.5-7 percent is expected for the current financial year. “CEOs expect topline and bottomline performance to improve in H1FY24,” according to a press note.

CII said, majority of the respondents indicated that capacity utilisation stood between 80 - 100 percent and appeared sanguine on corporate performance and employment scenario in H1FY24 as compared to H2FY23.

“CII reflects a mini India”, said Praveer Sinha, Chairman, CII Western Region during an interaction held at the second meeting of the CII Western Region Council meeting on May 19.