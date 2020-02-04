Do not foresee any increase in MRP of milk: RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul

Retail prices of milk and milk products are unlikely to see an increase, according to RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul.

"In the near future, I do not foresee any increase in the MRP or product prices to the consumer. Price of milk went up by around Rs 4 per litre in the past three years, which is lower than 3 percent while the cost of milk products, such as cheese and butter, has shot up 8-10 percent in the same period," Sodhi told CNBC-TV18.

The Union Budget had encouraging proposals for the dairy sector, he added.

The government intends to double 53.5 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025.



Dairy Sector & Budget 2020 | The FM announced doubling of milk processing capacity from current 53.5 mt to 108 mt by 2025. @Manisha3005 discusses its impact with RS Sodhi of GCMMF; He says, encouraging proposals have come from the FM for the sector, this time around. @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/xM0f70Qrgh

Sodhi also said a minimum investment of Rs 40,000 - 50,000 crore is needed to double the milk processing capacity.

The Indian dairy industry is protected by the duty structure, Sodhi said.