Do not foresee any increase in MRP of milk: RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul

Sodhi said he expects 10-15 percent decline in global milk prices due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Retail prices of milk and milk products are unlikely to see an increase, according to RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul.
"In the near future, I do not foresee any increase in the MRP or product prices to the consumer. Price of milk went up by around Rs 4 per litre in the past three years, which is lower than 3 percent while the cost of milk products, such as cheese and butter, has shot up 8-10 percent in the same period," Sodhi told CNBC-TV18.
The Union Budget had encouraging proposals for the dairy sector, he added.
The government intends to double 53.5 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025.
Dairy Sector & Budget 2020 | The FM announced doubling of milk processing capacity from current 53.5 mt to 108 mt by 2025. @Manisha3005 discusses its impact with RS Sodhi of GCMMF; He says, encouraging proposals have come from the FM for the sector, this time around. @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/xM0f70Qrgh
— CNBC-TV18 News (@CNBCTV18News) February 4, 2020
The Indian dairy industry is protected by the duty structure, Sodhi said.Global milk prices might decline by 10-15 percent as coronvirus outbreak has hurt demand, he added.