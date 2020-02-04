App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Do not foresee any increase in MRP of milk: RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul

Sodhi said he expects 10-15 percent decline in global milk prices due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Retail prices of milk and milk products are unlikely to see an increase, according to RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul.

"In the near future, I do not foresee any increase in the MRP or product prices to the consumer. Price of milk went up by around Rs 4 per litre in the past three years, which is lower than 3 percent while the cost of milk products, such as cheese and butter, has shot up 8-10 percent in the same period," Sodhi told CNBC-TV18.

The Union Budget had encouraging proposals for the dairy sector, he added.

The government intends to double 53.5 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025.

Sodhi also said a minimum investment of Rs 40,000 - 50,000 crore is needed to double the milk processing capacity.

 

The Indian dairy industry is protected by the duty structure, Sodhi said.

Global milk prices might decline by 10-15 percent as coronvirus outbreak has hurt demand, he added.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 05:15 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.