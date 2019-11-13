Expect FTC nod for $900 million Sandoz deal before December: Aurobindo Pharma

Sandoz is the generic arm of Swiss-pharma giant Novartis.

"Things have been moving along positively and we believe that we have substantially addressed all the requirements to obtain (FTC) approval," said Swami Iyer, CFO - North America, Aurobindo Pharma, at the company's earnings call.

Iyer said the company expects the approval to come in the next few weeks, possibly before December.

The company had announced the acquisition of Sandoz's dermatology and formulations business in September last year, making it the largest outbound deal by an Indian pharma company.

However, the closure of the deal got delayed for reasons the company never made public. It hinted that the delay was on account of queries related to product and their transfers.

The Economic Times earlier this month reported that FTC was digging into a lawsuit that involves the Indian drugmaker.

Regulatory issues