Expect commercial supplies of Sputnik vaccine from Indian manufacturers by September: RDIF

Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on July 13 it expected commercial supplies of Sputnik V COVID-19 from Indian manufacturers to come in the next two months.

"We believe that September is the key month when Sputnik will really be scaled up in India," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.

"Manufactures have begun producing (Sputnik V) vaccine, Gamelya Institute already verified their quality. Some of the manufacturers are ready to produce and others are producing commercial batches," Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev did not respond to questions on the delay of the Sputnik V vaccine rollout by its partner Dr Reddy's in India. Dr Reddy's on Monday said it hasn't put on hold the ongoing soft commercial rollout of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Reddy's earlier said there was a 'slight' delay in commercial rollout of Sputnik V vaccine. The delay is "due to dependency on imported consignments, and quality testing in India''.

RDIF earlier reached agreements with a number of pharmaceutical companies in India such as Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen for production of the Russian vaccine. Most of these are fixed-price contract manufacturing arrangements.

On July 13, RDIF said it had entered into an agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) under which the latter would produce about 300 million doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine per annum. Dmitriev said the production of the first batch would begin from September.

Dmitriev added that RDIF and SII are working for last three months as part of the technical transfer process, importing cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center and getting the approvals of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)

Dmitriev said RDIF was in discussions with Indian government to allow it to export Sputnik V after serving the needs of India.

The first preference would be to meet Indian vaccination requirements, followed by exports to more than 60 countries where Sputnik V has been registered for emergency use, Dmitriev added.

Mix and Match with Covishield

RDIF said that data from the ongoing mix and match clinical trials in Azerbaijan was reaching completion, and the data was expected in next weeks.

Gamaleya and AstraZeneca have registered a pair of clinical trials in Azerbaijan and Russia.

"We are open to mix and match approach with Covishield vaccine in India, it can produce great results," Dmitriev said.