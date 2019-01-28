Exclusive | Wockhardt confident of business taking off in 3-5 years aided by India, US and antibiotic portfolio launch

Drug maker Wockhardt said executing the US generic pipeline by using third-party manufacturing sites, expanding diabetes franchise in India and emerging markets and rolling out antibiotic pipeline in days ahead, are on top of its agenda, even as it strives to overcome US regulatory hurdles.

The company said it is confident of things taking off in the next three-five years.

"Our growth drivers are in place, we need to work on that and deliver on that. India business is doing well and it will have good double-digit growth growing forward, we have a good presence in the UK and US markets," said Dr Murtaza Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt, speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Bombay Management Association's 10X Scale-Up-Conference.

"We are looking more at partnerships in terms of launching products in the US. Diabetes is another growth area that we have. And the whole antibiotic drug discovery portfolio is expected to come through," Khorakiwala added.

A number of Wockhardt facilities are going through a remediation process to address regulatory issues raised by USFDA, hampering its growth prospects.

Wockhardt has 12 manufacturing plants, nine in India and one each in the US, the UK and Ireland. Around six of those manufacturing units are facing USFDA's restrictions.

The year 2017-18 was one of the worst for the company with sales dropping 2 percent to Rs 3,937 crore and a net loss of Rs 608 crore, due to disruption related to GST transition, regulatory woes and US pricing pressure.

The company isn’t fully out of the woods, but signs of recovery are visible in FY19. In the nine months ended December 2018, the company grew sales by 9 percent and narrowed net loss to Rs 180 crore from Rs 454 crore in the same period.

Wockhardt has a pipeline of 70 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) as of March 31, 2018, of which 30 percent are complex generics, modified release formulations.

Recovery plans

The company is relying on third-party manufacturing sites to launch generic products in the US. The company recently launched generic leukemia drug Gleevac using services of a contract manufacturing site.

The company which was one of the early entrants in diabetes, with human insulin, said it is planning to give a shake-up to its strategy, by going aggressive with filings of insulins and other anti-diabetes drugs in emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Russia.

"We may have been a little bit slow in scaling up of the insulin business in India. But you will see scale up more significantly in diabetes space in next three years," Khorakiwala said.

"We have the entire portfolio, we have insulins, analogues, we have vials, catridges, disposable pens, various delivery devices, we have oral drugs, and glucometer for glucose. We are looking at integrated management of diabetes, where we are looking at the entire lifecycle of the patient," Khorakiwala added.

Anti-diabetes medications segment in India grew 12.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2018 to Rs 12,143 crore, higher than the industry growth rate of 9.4 percent, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS, led by an unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Khorakiwala said the antibiotic drug discovery programme, which the company has been pursuing for over two decades if finally bearing fruits.

Wockhardt had last year filed with India drug regulatory seeking marketing approval of its first in class antibiotic drug WCK77712349 used in the treatment of ICU infections.

Khorakiwala said they were expecting Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approval by end of this year.

Wockhardt had received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status from US FDA for five of its antibiotic drugs developed internally. The company plans to launch at least one of those products in the next three years.