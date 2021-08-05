Exclusive| Vodafone Idea: Believe Govt will work out some way to deal with the situation, says IDFC First's Vaidyanathan

Vodafone Idea | Representative image

IDFC First Bank Managing Director and CEO, V Vaidyanathan on August 5 said the bank believes that the government will work out some way to resolve the Vodafone Idea crisis. Even in the case of a default, the bank is prepared to deal with the situation, Vaidyanathan said, in response to a query from Moneycontrol.

The bank has already provided Rs 487 crores towards Vodafone Idea account. It has a funded exposure of Rs 2,000 crores and spectrum acquisition guarantee of Rs 1,244 crores, Vaidyanathan said.

Banks are worried over their exposure to Vodafone fearing a default on payment obligations to various creditors. Banks have offered fund exposure (direct loans) and guarantees to the telecom company. In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on June 7, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, sought clarity on AGR, adequate moratorium on spectrum dues and floor pricing, adding without immediate and active government support Vi’s operations would be at an "irretrievable point of collapse.

Hope government will find a solution

Vaidyanathan said he believes government will find a solution to the crisis. “We believe the government will work out some way to deal with the situation, so as to not reduce the telecom industry to a duopoly," Vaidyanathan said.

The CEO highlighted that the bank's financial position is strong. "We have one of the highest Net Interest Margins of 5.5% and rising, and our core pre-provisioning profit is at its highest ever at Rs 601 crore in Q1 22 and rising. While we expect our pre-provisioning profits to rise further, we also expect provision requirements to drop significantly in upcoming quarters as we have already taken the required provisions upfront for COVID as per our provisions formula," Vaidyanathan said.

Strong capital adequacy

Vaidyanathan said the bank's capital adequacy is strong at 15.6 percent. "We have always been straight about providing for any stressed account," the CEO said.

Even if the bank is forced to provide the entire 100 percent of the funded exposure, the revised capital adequacy for June 30, 2021, would still be strong at ~14.7%, Vaidyanathan said. "We hope it doesn’t go that way for the sake of the country and its citizens, but as a Bank if it were to go that way, we are already prepared," Vaidyanathan said.

Industry cautious

Vodafone Idea's gross debt, as on March 31, 2021, is estimated to be at least about Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Eight top banks led by SBI have large exposure to the firm. In terms of percentage to book, IDFC First Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank top the list. SBI has around Rs 11,000 crore exposure to Vodafone Idea which constitutes 0.5 percent of its loan book whereas IDFC First has Rs 3,240 crore exposure which is around 3 percent of the loan book.

Others include Yes Bank (Rs 4,000 crore or 2.4 percent of the book), PNB (Rs 3,000 crore or 0.5 percent of the loan book), Axis Bank (Rs 1,300 crore or 0.2 percent of the loan book), ICICI Bank (Rs 1,700 crore or 0.2 percent) and HDFC Bank (Rs 1,000 crore or 0.1 percent). The numbers are based on a Nomura report.

Larger banks may not have to worry much because as a percentage of the book, exposure is not very high. Also, most banks had started providing for likely losses from Vi. Banks have been preparing for this for a while. But, that may not be the case with smaller lenders. "Most of the larger banks will absorb the hit given their very large balance sheet size. However, smaller mid-sized banks will have some issues," said Jyoti Roy, analyst at Angel Broking.

In a recent conference call with media, PNB Managing Director and CEO, Mallikarjuna Rao admitted that banks were concerned about the potential problems from the telecom sector including the Vodafone account. The bank will discuss the way ahead with other lenders after the letter from Birla to the Government, Rao said.