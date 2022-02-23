Exclusive | Singapore minister Alvin Tan: We look forward to India finalising and passing its Personal Data Protection Bill

Alvin Tan, Singapore’s Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry.

India and Singapore can partner to narrow the widening gulf between the digital haves and have nots by building digitally inclusive communities, says Alvin Tan, Singapore’s Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry. We also look forward to India finalising and passing its Personal Data Protection Bill, which will promote increased and meaningful participation in the digital economy, he says in this exclusive interview. He also talks in detail about the four areas of potential synergy between Singapore and India i.e. science and technology, digital economy, the green economy and supply chain resilience.

Excerpts:

How did Singapore tackle the pandemic situation, businesswise? What strategies were put in place to make sure that economy/business wasn’t severely impacted?

The protracted crisis is unlike any others we have faced in the past. While many businesses remain impacted by the pandemic, we have witnessed signs of recovery and have started to emerge strongly from the recession. The Singapore economy grew by 7.6 percent in 2021, and is expected to grow by 3-5 percent in 2022. Merchandise trade has also recovered past its pre-pandemic peaks.

One of the most significant things Singapore did was to preserve the openness of our borders to goods and services trade. Throughout the pandemic, our air and seaports continued operating to ensure uninterrupted flow of critical supplies, and we did not restrict exports of any goods produced in or transshipped through Singapore, not even goods we ourselves needed urgently, like N-95 respirators or vaccines. This minimised supply chain disruption to businesses.

The Government also introduced a comprehensive suite of measures to help our workers and businesses cope with immediate challenges. We provided wage support for workers and measures to help enterprises with cash flow issues (such as corporate income tax rebates). We also provided additional support to sectors more directly impacted by COVID-19 such as tourism and aviation.

Singapore has revealed that its GDP in 2021 had surged by 7.6 percent, reversing a contraction of 4.1 percent in 2020. The growth also went beyond initial estimates of a 6-7 percent increase in GDP by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and marks the largest recorded growth since 2010. This is quite remarkable. How was this achieved?

While the Singapore economy grew by 7.6 percent in 2021, our rebound from a low base in 2020 – when GDP contracted by 4.1 percent. Notwithstanding, global economic recovery is continuing, despite uncertainties posed by the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and geo-political challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis (can add this depending on timing). Key Southeast Asian economies in particular, are expected to see faster growth in 2022 due to a pickup in domestic demand and robust external demand.

Also Read | Must learn to be less thin-skinned: Shashi Tharoor on India lodging protest over Singapore PM's remarks

Singapore has one of the highest vaccination and booster rates in the world. A high trust between our people and the government in our vaccination roll out has given us the confidence to progressively ease domestic and border restrictions. This will support the recovery of consumer-facing sectors and alleviate labour shortages in sectors that are reliant on migrant workers. We also expect air travel and visitor arrivals to improve as we gradually ease travel restrictions and expansion of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL). This will further support the recovery of our aviation- and tourism-related sectors.

Barring the materialisation of downside risks in the global economy, we remain cautiously optimistic about Singapore’s economic outlook in 2022. However, recovery of the various sectors of the economy is expected to remain uneven. We expect outward-oriented sectors such as manufacturing and finance & insurance to continue expanding as the global economy continues to recover, although their growth is likely to moderate as compared to 2021. The projected growth for 2022 reflects the recovery of segments of the economy that had been badly affected by the pandemic and have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, alongside the continued expansion of outward-oriented sectors.

Singapore is one place people flock to for business. Why do you think Singapore has been able to attract so many companies to its shores?

Singapore’s value proposition for businesses is clear. We are open to global businesses and talent, and we are a stable, secure, transparent and predictable place to do business. We have built our success on being open and connected to the world, which allows us to serve as a gateway to the region. We have 27 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with our major trade partners that represent over 85 percent of global GDP, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Our network of FTAs has helped support the global expansion of companies based in Singapore.

We are committed to strengthening our position as a business and financial hub for Asia. We are modernising our offerings to companies by building interoperable cross-border digital infrastructure, and investing in key technologies for the digital economy (e.g. AI, cybersecurity and 5G). We also remain committed to regulatory transparency and predictability, so that businesses in Singapore can remain confident that they have a long-term partner in the Singapore government.

What measures will Singapore take to ensure tech start-ups around the world continue to make Singapore its headquarters?

Singapore is one of the most innovative cities in the world. We host a thriving ecosystem comprising start-ups, companies and organisations which are experimenting with new, innovative and sustainable ways to solve global challenges. Tech start-ups can access Singapore through the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA). The GIA is a joint initiative between Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), that connects Singapore and overseas partners in major innovation hubs and key demand markets, with a focus on technology and innovation.

Through structured programmes and services offered by partners in GIA cities, our extensive GIA network helps support global start-ups to scale up in Asia, through Singapore as a springboard. Our growing GIA network currently spans more than 15 cities across Asia, Europe and the US. We will expand this to over 25 cities in the next few years.

Start-ups that anchor themselves in Singapore can tap various government schemes to create and testbed their innovative solutions locally, before exporting their solutions internationally. We encourage companies to approach our economic agencies such as ESG and EDB to explore opportunities to collaborate. For example, we have created regulatory sandboxes in the FinTech and Digital Health space. This allows start-ups to test new ideas and solutions in a pre-defined scope, while allowing regulators to obtain good data on the risks to create a conducive and regulatory framework for businesses.

Also Read | Singapore and India further cement bilateral relations despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic

We also launched a “New Idea Scheme” in 2019 to provide a framework to harmonise, standardise and accelerate interactions between businesses and public agencies on novel business ideas. The framework also provides greater consistency across the Singapore Government on our sandboxing approach to facilitate new ideas by businesses. Singapore was also one of the seven countries that signed the world’s first “Agile Nations” agreement in December 2020.

The Agreement seeks to support more effective regulation of tech innovation across different jurisdictions, to help companies test new ideas with regulators and scale them across markets. Start-ups are an important driver for Singapore's vision to be an innovation-led economy. The Government will continue to create a conducive and vibrant business environment to attract more global start-ups and companies to anchor themselves in Singapore, and grow the vibrancy of our start-up ecosystem.

What new financial incentives will be given to start-ups based in Singapore?

The Singapore Government provides funding support for innovative tech start-ups through ESG’s Start-up SG Schemes. This generally takes the form of grants and co-investment schemes for early-stage start-ups, to catalyse private sector “smart money” to help start-ups scale. Start-up SG Schemes has initiatives like Start-up SG Founder, Start-up SG Tech, Start-up SG Equity and Start-up SG Loan.

The Start-up SG Founder provides mentorship and start-up capital to first time entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas. Under this scheme, ESG has appointed a network of close to 50 Accredited Mentor Partners (AMP), consisting primarily of venture capital firms and start-up enablers. The Start-up SG Tech fast-tracks the development of proprietary technology solutions. The scheme provides grant support of up to S$250,000 and S$500,000 for proof-of-concept and proof-of-value commercialisation of innovative technologies respectively.

Start-up SG Equity catalyses private sector investments into innovative Singapore-based technology start-ups with intellectual property and global market potential. Under this scheme, the government will co-invest with independent qualified third-party investors into eligible start-ups. In 2020 alone, Start-up SG Equity catalysed over $200 million in private sector funding across 47 start-ups. Start-up SG Loan highlights government-backed loans for financing needs of start-ups, offered through Participating Financial Institutions. Under Start-up SG Loan, high-growth tech start-ups can tap on the Enterprise Financing Scheme-Venture Debt Programme to finance the development of their start-ups.

Singapore also has a vibrant private equity and venture capital ecosystem which helps these firms tap private funding in the early phases of their growth. Our public equity market also helps start-ups extend their capital raising life cycle. The Singapore government has co-invested in two funds to support high growth companies that could potentially list in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is also providing grants to defray the listing costs of these corporates on SGX, and also to support greater research coverage of SGX listed stocks. Through these funds and schemes, we aim to give our start-ups the boost they need to become the next industry champions and leaders.

What are Singapore’s economic objectives in the short term? How do you think India and Singapore can achieve greater co-operation in business and trade?

In the immediate term, Singapore’s economic objectives are to transition towards living with COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery and transformation. Our priority is to re-open our economy by easing domestic restrictions on businesses and streamlining travel protocols to facilitate cross-border travel. The extant and potential economic cooperation between Singapore and India have and can help Singapore achieve our short-term economic objectives and resolve pressing problems such as climate change and supply chain breakdowns.

Also Read | Moving abroad? Here are the top 7 cities for expats

The synergies between Singapore and India have provided businesses with exciting investment and growth opportunities over the years. Major Singaporean companies like CapitaLand, Keppel Land, Mapletree, and Surbana Jurong have invested in India in a large way. Many Indian companies are also active in Singapore. These include the Tata Group – the oldest Indian company operating in Singapore – which has grown its presence in Singapore over the past 50 years.

Tata Group first set up Tata Precision Industries and more recently, launched their Digital Acceleration Centre. Many other Indian companies like the Adani Group, Livspace and Strides Pharma Global have also established their international or regional headquarters in Singapore to support their expansion into the region.

Singapore's economy continued to see strong investment interest in 2021 on the back of growth in the digital economy and professional services, as well as the resilience of manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors and healthcare. We aim to attract even more investments in these sectors and anchor more business interest from India into Singapore. Aside from investments, Singapore and India can work even more closely in business and trade in a post-pandemic economy.

What are the areas of potential synergy between the two countries?

There are four areas of potential synergy between Singapore and India: (i) science and technology; (ii) digital economy; (iii) the green economy; and (iv) supply chain resilience.

Science and Technology: Singapore is excited to be the partner country for the 28th Department of Science and Technology-Confederation of Indian Industries (DST-CII) Technology Summit taking place on 23 and 24 February 2022. The Summit will bring together policymakers, businesspeople, academics, and practitioners from both countries to explore how we can build economies for the future.

The topics of discussion – sustainable urban development, supply chain resilience, and advanced manufacturing, among others – will be important in the coming years as the world reckons with the climate crisis and the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chains. Singapore and India will also sign a Science and Technology MOU during the Summit. This will facilitate research and collaborations across a wide range of disciplines, including in emerging technologies, deep tech, and clean tech. This will grow opportunities for our companies and entrepreneurs.

Digital Economy: India has focused on developing policies to strengthen digital infrastructure. Singapore has started negotiating Digital Economy Agreements (DEAs), which seek to facilitate seamless end-to-end digital trade, enable the open and trusted use of data, and build trust in digital systems. Singapore companies such as Capitaland, ST Telemedia and Keppel DC also continue to invest in critical infrastructure. These include investments in data centres that are key to support the digital economy. For example, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) India inked an MOU in November 2021 to invest $201 million in data centres in Tamil Nadu.

India and Singapore can partner to narrow the widening gulf between the digital haves and have nots by building digitally inclusive communities. We also look forward to India finalising and passing its Personal Data Protection Bill, which will promote increased and meaningful participation in the digital economy.

Green Economy: Singapore and India have expressed ambitious climate targets, with India investing heavily in renewable energy and announcing the National Hydrogen Mission. Singapore has announced our Singapore Green Plan 2030, which lays out ambitious and concrete targets for the next ten years to advance our national sustainable development agenda. These initiatives reflect our shared commitment to mitigating the climate crisis.

Singapore and India can cooperate on upstream initiatives to accelerate research and development on low-carbon tech solutions. We can also jointly avail financing for green infrastructure and initiatives by: (i) cooperating to deepen Asia-focused sustainable financial expertise; (ii) co-creating solutions to spur green finance adoption; and (iii) integrate sustainability considerations into financing decisions. The MAS is working on building a taxonomy for green finance which will help provide certainty and confidence in green asset investments.

Supply Chain Resilience: Singapore and India have embarked on various projects to improve supply chain resilience across several essential and industrial sectors, including agriculture, marine products, and electronics. ESG, together with their Indian counterparts, have organised several initiatives to encourage new trade flows between India and Singapore in products such as agriculture, marine products and specialty coffee.

For example, ESG has raised awareness of opportunities in trade for such products by organising outreach webinars for Singaporean companies. ESG has also facilitated virtual buyer-seller meets between both countries. Such collaborations allow Singapore to continue to diversify our food supplies while India producers diversify their markets and customers.

Singapore is the world’s second-most connected country. We are a crucial node in global supply chains, particularly those comprising suppliers, production bases, and markets in Asia. As a key logistics hub in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific, Singapore can serve as a suitable base for Indian corporates’ transhipment and re-export of products to clients in the region, as well as a strategic launchpad to access new markets.

For example, TVS Motor has been working with Singaporean company Agrocorp – an integrated agricultural commodity and food solutions provider – to distribute motorcycles in Myanmar since 2013. Leveraging virtual connectivity, MTI's Singapore-India Partnership Office, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Singapore Logistics Association have organised courses for managers of India's logistics companies, to collaborate on logistics efficiency. Noting the disruption to global supply chains caused by COVID-19, these workshops and other initiatives will help our professionals keep supply chains running at optimal levels.