Exclusive: Pradhaan Air's 'Pehalwan', world's first A320P2F, arrives in India

Pradhaan Air Express, India's new all-cargo airline, welcomed the arrival of the world's first A320 converted freighter, Airbus A320 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft, named 'Pehalwan' in India. The aircraft arrived at Delhi airport from Singapore on Sunday at 8:30 PM.

The aircraft has been designed by ST Engineering and Airbus under their joint venture, Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW).

Commenting on the aircraft's arrival, Nipun Anand, CEO & Founder of Pradhaan Air Express, stated, "We are overwhelmed to receive our first aircraft in India. It feels really special to move a step forward towards a great vision of building India's first airline with an Airbus narrow-body freighter."

The A320P2F is able to accommodate ten containers and one pallet position on the main deck, and seven container positions on the lower deck. Given its gross payload of up to 21 tonnes at a maximum range of 1,850 nm and total usable containerised volume of 159m3 (approx. 5,600ft3), the freighter aircraft has 85 percent stowage efficiency.

It joins the other already operational Airbus P2F platforms, the A330-300P2F, A330-200P2F, and A321P2F, which were first redelivered in 2017, 2018, and 2020 respectively.

The company also plans to introduce a second aircraft soon. "A second aircraft will be inducted by the year-end with plans for further fleet expansion," Anand added.