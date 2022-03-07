Exclusive | PNB Housing Finance plans to raise around $400 million via rights Issue: Sources

live bse live

PNB Housing Finance is holding a board meet on March 9 to mull fundraising plans, sources have told Moneycontrol. It looks to launch a large rights issue to raise around $400 million.

Sources indicate that PNB is likely to participate in PNB Housing Finance’s rights issue. Private equity investor Carlyle is also likely to participate in rights issue from a new fund, sources indicate.

SSG and General Atlantic are also invested in the housing finance company to deliberate on the rights issue participation.

PNB Housing Finance told Moneycontrol, “We will not be able to comment on your query.”

PNB, Carlyle, SSG and GA did not offer a comment to our query on rights issue.