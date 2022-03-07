English
    Exclusive | PNB Housing Finance plans to raise around $400 million via rights Issue: Sources

    Sources indicate that PNB is likely to participate in PNB Housing Finance’s rights issue.

    Nisha Poddar
    March 07, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    PNB Housing Finance is holding a board meet on March 9 to mull fundraising plans, sources have told Moneycontrol. It looks to launch a large rights issue to raise around $400 million.

    Sources indicate that PNB is likely to participate in PNB Housing Finance’s rights issue. Private equity investor Carlyle is also likely to participate in rights issue from a new fund, sources indicate.

    SSG and General Atlantic are also invested in the housing finance company to deliberate on the rights issue participation.

    PNB Housing Finance told Moneycontrol, “We will not be able to comment on your query.”

    PNB, Carlyle, SSG and GA did not offer a comment to our query on rights issue.
    Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #Carlyle #ga #PNB #PNB Housing Finance #SSG
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 12:13 pm
