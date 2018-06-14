Exclusive: Myntra's SVP and former COO of Jabong, Muralikrishnan B, exits the firm

Almost a month after US-based retail giant Walmart agreed to acquire 77 percent stake in domestic e-tailer Flipkart, one of its group companies, Myntra, has witnessed a senior-level exit.

Former country manager of eBay India, Muralikrishnan B, who was hired by Jabong in 2016 and recently redesignated as the senior vice-president (SVP) of Myntra, has exited the firm, according to two sources privy to the matter.

He was hired by Jabong as its chief operating officer (COO) and redesignated as the SVP of Myntra in January, as per his Linkedin profile.

Moneycontrol was the first to report in December that a restructuring was happening in Jabong and that Muralikrishnan, the then COO of Jabong, was expected to be given some other role within the Flipkart Group which consists of Flipkart, Myntra and Jabong.

According to one of the sources quoted above, Muralikrishnan was with the company till May-end.

"It has been a wonderful journey with Jabong, contributing to its turnaround and further driving growth and scale, customer experience enhancement and efficiencies. A big thanks to the teams at Jabong and Myntra for making this so fulfilling. I'm now looking forward to the next adventure in my career," Muralikrishnan told Moneycontrol, confirming his exit.

Myntra, however, declined to comment for the story.

As the COO of Jabong, Muralikrishnan was responsible for product management, supply chain and customer experience, among other segments.

He had joined Jabong as the COO just about five months before the company got acquired by Myntra in July 2016.

He used to report to Sanjeev Mohanty, who was brought in as the chief executive officer from Benetton Group to turn around Jabong, which had lost significant market share to then competitors Myntra and Amazon.

However, Jabong was acquired in a few months in a stressed deal of USD 70 million by Myntra. Around the same time, Mohanty had moved out of the company to join Levi Strauss as the managing director of its South Asia operations.

A masters in business administration from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, Muralikrishnan was the country manager of e-commerce firm eBay India for over two years, ending 2013. Overall, he worked with eBay for almost eight years across multiple positions.

Immediately before joining Jabong, he was working with property search and buy platform indiaproperty.com as its chief operating officer.

A few months ago, Rahul Taneja, the chief business officer of Jabong, had also exited the company.