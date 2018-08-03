EXCLUSIVE: L&T Hyderabad metro work may come to a standstill after FinMin says no to fresh funds

Work on L&T's Hyderabad metro rail project may come to a standstill in the wake of the Finance Ministry declining further release of viability gap funding, according to a source familiar with the development.

The ministry has cited an increase in the fares on the already-operating network for its refusal to release the additional funds.

The Finance Ministry has said that under the Metro Act, further viability gap funding could not be provided as the concessionaire had raised the fares and thus needed no additional support.

“L&T has tried to argue that release of VGF has no relation to change in law as it is a contractual issue between the state government and the company,” the official said.

The engineering giant has also tried to argue that cost of inputs had significantly risen and the fare hike did not fully compensate this.

L&T is setting up the 71.16-km-long metro rail network in Telangana’s capital at an estimated cost of Rs 16,375 crore via its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad. A 30-km stretch of the metro is already operating and as of March 31, 81 percent of the total physical work had been completed, according to the company’s 2017-18 annual report.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K.V.B. Reddy has written to Chief Secretary of Telangana and Niti Aayog requesting their help in the matter, the source said. A mail sent to L&T seeking its comment on the matter remained unanswered.

The capital structure of the project comprises Rs 11,478 crore in term loans, Rs 3,439 crore in equity and Rs 1,458 crore as viability gap funding from the Central government. The project achieved financial closure in March 2011. Till the end of March, Rs 1,204 crore had been received in viability gap funding which means Rs 254 crore are yet to be received on that account.

As of now, L&T is asking for release of Rs 137 crore in VGF. An official told Moneycontrol that holding back the release of VGF is also delaying the release of Rs 320 crore in loans by the financial institutions.

The second tranche of VGF amounting to Rs 117 crore has Rs 273 of debt attached to it which again will be released only after the second VGF is credited. In all, Rs 847 crore of funds are tied as of now to the finance ministry’s decision.