Exclusive | Lemon Tree to debut Aurika in upper upscale category to rival Vivanta by Taj

Mid-market hotel specialist Lemon Tree Hotels will debut in the upper upscale category later this year with the opening of its first property under the Aurika brand in Udaipur.

A second property will be opened in Mumbai in 2021 just outside the Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. This property where construction has already begun will be among the biggest in the country with 677 rooms.

The company has significantly expanded the number of rooms for Aurika, Mumbai after making layout changes. Just last year, Lemon Tree had declared a room count of 577 for this property.

“The Mumbai property will be owned by us and we are spending between Rs 85-90 lakh per key excluding the land cost developing it. The Udaipur property should be opened to welcome guests this year itself,” said Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The New Delhi-based company wants to steer clear of budget and the luxury category for the time being given the heightened competition in those segments.

According to Keswani, about 50 percent of all guests at five-star luxury hotels are non-Indians who prefer to stay with western hotel brands such as Marriott or Hyatt have huge loyalty programs.

On the lower end of the spectrum – one star or below – there is an oversupply of unbranded, cheap and even illegal accommodation solutions. Some of these are serviced by companies running the aggregator model of business.

“There is no point in entering the luxury category because I don’t have the brand and neither the loyalty program that can compete against those like Marriott. At the budget end of the spectrum, it is the consumer who is seeking value he already has lots to choose from. That is why our focus will be on the mid-scale, upscale and upper upscale category. All our future properties are focused on Lemon Tree Premier and Aurika brands because we know that is where the market is heading,” added Keswani.

Aurika will compete against Vivanta by Taj from Indian Hotels Company, Westin from Marriott-Starwood, Courtyard by Marriott, Crown Plaza from Intercontinental, Radisson Blu to name a few.

While actual room rates of Aurika will be determined by the city the property operates in, Keswani said it can be Rs 12,000 or even Rs 20,000 per night.

Lemon Tree currently has more than 5,500 rooms under operation and another 3,000 are under development. Around 60 percent of its existing inventory is owned and the balance is either leased or managed.

For its next phase of expansion, the company wants to go for the asset-light model as upscale and upper upscale properties entail a significant cost of development.