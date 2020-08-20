EXCLUSIVE: Kotak Mahindra Bank halts partnership business on UPI with fintechs

Private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is scaling down its partnership business built on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to two sources. Kotak Bank will no longer partner with payment startups to offer settlements over UPI payments made through those apps and is also understood to have shut down the BHIM KotakPay app and removed it from Play Store, the sources added.

At a time when UPI as a payment mode is growing, for a new-age private-sector lender to roll back its offerings on the platform is an interesting move. It highlights two major points. One, while UPI as a payment mode is growing, revenue generation on transactions remains a question. Secondly, a large chunk of UPI transactions is concentrated between the likes of Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

There is no merchant discount rate on UPI. Further P2P transactions are primarily free of cost. Kotak was one of the first banks to introduce charges on even P2P transactions. While the first 20 transactions were free, from the 21st, the bank charged Rs 2.5 for payments upto Rs 1,000 and Rs 5 for payments above that.

“Kotak has shut down its partnership business on UPI and has also taken off a separate UPI app it had from the Play Store,” said one of the sources.

The sources also pointed out that Khaalijeb, which was working with Kotak for its UPI partnership, has been asked to wind up the integration by middle of September. As per the NPCI website on third-party apps, Khaalijeb was using @kmbl handle in partnership with the bank.

"The bank had aggressive targets for its partners, but given the competitive market conditions, not much could be achieved in terms of market share, which could be the reason for this scale down," said the second source.

The bank did not directly comment on queries from Moneycontrol. However, Deepak Sharma, chief digital officer at the bank, said it continues to be an active participant in the ecosystem and has a large network of strategic partners across categories, including payments.

“With our connected banking platform, we continue to onboard new partners and routinely evaluate existing relationships. UPI is an important part of the payment ecosystem and our innovative solutions power various enterprise and payment service providers,” he added.

The bank continues to work with MSwipe for the merchant acquiring business and is working with Setu to ramp up its API platforms, he said.

The bank was offering UPI payments through the mobile banking app, its dedicated UPI app, and through Khaalijeb, which is a third-party app provider. While the mobile banking app continues to offer all forms of UPI payments, the link to download the Kotakpay app had turned void and Khaalijeb partnership is being wound up.

The beauty of UPI as a payment mode was that banks could offer the backend settlement but the front end could be offered by any third party application. That is where tech giants like Google, Facebook and PhonePe built their payments business.

Google Pay works with four large banks -- HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. Facebook, which offers WhatsApp Payments, is piloting currently with ICICI Bank and PhonePe offers through both ICICI Bank and Yes Bank.

“If you look at the share, these top five banks have almost 90 percent UPI payments flowing between them,” said one of the sources mentioned above.

From Kotak’s standpoint, it can continue to offer UPI payments to its customers through the mobile banking app. Further, it can leverage UPI through the @kotak handle for all other services, like auto-debit, subscriptions for IPO and the like.