App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Feb 28, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

The two sides may sign agreement on Thursday.

Prince Mathews Thomas @newlekhakh
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Three years after losing the race to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker, JSW Steel is set to make a comeback. The Sajjan Jindal-company is expected to sign a deal with Cevital – to whom it had lost out in 2014 – to buy Aferpi.

Cevital, the largest privately-held group in Algeria, had bought Lucchini in 2014 and renamed in Aferpi. Lucchini was then owned by Russia’s Severstal and was declared insolvent in 2012.

JSW Steel is likely to sign the agreement on Thursday for the deal, which is estimated to be about Rs 500 crore. Some of its top officials are present in Italy.

Aferpi has a capacity to produce 2.5 million tons of steel every year. It used to have an employee-strength of 2,000. Its operations include a blast furnace, a steel mill, a coke oven and a ports.

related news

The deal will also make up for another lost opportunity for JSW Steel in Italy, last year. The company had lost to LN Mittal’s ArcelorMittal in the race to acquire Ilva, which owned Europe’s largest steel facility.

Good news

The Aferpi buy will cheer up officials at JSW Steel. The company had suffered a couple of setbacks on its push for growth in India, after its bids for Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel ended up second highest to Tata Steel’s.

Presence in Italy will give JSW Steel access to high margin products. At present Aferpi manufactures products used in sectors such as railways, energy, automotive and engineering. For instance, it products high speed rails that support some of the major rail networks in Europe.

With some of its facilities dating back to late 19th century, Aferpi was one of the centres of industrialisation in post-World War Italy. But since the commodity boom went bust after 2008, the company has been struggling to make a profit.

Cevital had promised to invest 300 million Euros after acquiring the company in 2014. The turnaround plant included the setting up of a new steel plant.

JSW Steel may opt to supply primary steel from its India-based facilities and convert them into high margin products in Italy. “Given the high margins for these products in Europe, this would make sense,” said an executive from the industry.

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #Companies #India #JSW Steel #Sajjan Jindal

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC