Exclusive Interview | HSBC bullish on India consumption story: India Commercial Banking Head Rajat Verma

Indian banking sector has gone through a tough phase since the start of a pandemic. Banks have shifted to digital channels to keep the business going amid lockdowns. While banks were shocked when the first wave of the pandemic hit the industry, they were better prepared in the second wave.

For foreign banks too, pandemic presented challenges. Along with this, intense competition from local rivals too added to their woes. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), which is among the oldest and biggest foreign banks operating in India, has however, witnessed a robust asset portfolio during the pandemic period and continues to do well, said HSBC India Commercial Banking head Rajat Verma in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on 7 October.

Verma is bullish on the consumption story. “The consumption theme is progressing up the value chain, whether it be in our diet or whether it is seeking a better car or home,” said Verma in a free-wheeling chat with the news portal.

Edited Excerpts:

Has Covid changed the business climate for India commercial banking for HSBC? How long you would think a full recovery from the Covid impact for Indian economy?

The impact of the pandemic was real and continues to be visible in certain areas. Companies who had resilient supply chains and business models not only survived but became stronger whereas the more unorganised sector faced more serious challenges. Moreover, different sectors were impacted differently. I do feel, both basis data and feedback from clients, that we are now back at even keel. All in all, while our resilience has been tested during the pandemic, India has come out of the crisis with more optimism and buoyant economic prospects.

What is the next big challenge for your segment in India?

As we chase our growth ambitions over the next few years, the disruption to business models caused by the rise of the digital economy will be a significant challenge as well as an opportunity for the corporate sector. This is likely to play out as a dominant theme over the next decade and clients will be well advised to adapt to this change.

With sustainability and climate change becoming more mainstream, aspects related to adoption and integration into existing models of businesses will also pose challenges and present opportunities for the real economy.

So, a challenge for some will be an opportunity for others.

Post retail asset sales, Citibank wants to focus on commercial banking. What does that mean to you?

I would not like to comment on the operations of other banks. From our perspective, we remain optimistic and bullish across all segments. The Indian economy offers significant opportunities to invest and grow across segments. India continues to be significant market for the HSBC Group globally, and we remain keenly focused on leveraging the growth potential and supporting our clients and communities as we grow.

How's asset quality trend signals in your commercial banking portfolio?

There was certainly some stress at the start of the pandemic. Industry and banks were unprepared for the scale of what was emerging. However, corporates and SMEs rallied well and the subsequent intervention and policy support from the Government ensured that a large part of the stress was managed very well and softened the blow from the pandemic. I am proud to say that the financial sector played a positive role in supporting the Indian economy through this difficult period.

Our asset portfolio continues to be robust through this period. Our credit philosophy is built on the solid foundation of knowing our clients and their business model in addition to having a thorough understanding of the sector. There is no substitute to consistently getting the basics right and that served us well through the pandemic as our clients demonstrated great integrity and resilience.

The enhancement in quality of data has helped us gain a better credit understanding of our SME clients. For eg, triangulation of GST with sales data, tax returns etc helps to get a better understanding of the client in more real time and acts both as a risk flag and an opportunity to support client needs more effectively.

What is the outlook on growth for your segment in India with respect to share of India to global revenue?

HSBC has a substantial business in India. Our mantra in commercial banking has been to grow fast and consistently year-on-year and reduce volatility in our business. The numbers tell the story well– we’ve grown at a compounded growth rate of 20 percent in revenues and a compounded rate of 23 percent in profits over the last five years. Our SME loan book has also grown, tripling to $1bn from $300 million in 2018. For the first six months of the 2021 calendar year, the commercial banking segment in India has delivered a PBT of $146 million, up 76 percent from $83 million for the corresponding period in 2020.

What sectors are you bullish on?

I’m bullish on the consumption story. The consumption theme is progressing up the value chain, whether it be in our diet or whether it is seeking a better car or home. Also, given the global sentiment and irreversible movement towards clean energy and sustainability, we are bullish about the prospect of solar energy, wind power, mobility and perhaps even newer technologies in this segment. With regulators and governments around the world encouraging a move towards sustainability, it will open up long term avenues for growth. The move to sustainability will also throw up transition risks and possibly stranded assets, which will need issues around both support and risk management.

I am a great believer in the possibilities of the healthcare segment, given how underserved we are, something which was clearly seen during the pandemic. More importantly, our ability to bounce back and produce for our needs and that of others, whether it be masks or vaccines or indeed oxygen supplies gives me confidence of the resilience of our people and our industries. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology segments will also see growth. Technology companies and “new” age companies are disrupting and reducing costs and friction in society and are already a meaningful contributor to the real economy and to exports.

I am also positive on commercial real estate which has been resilient through the pandemic. Malls have been adversely impacted but will make a strong comeback once health concerns around the pandemic have diminished. Residential real estate is seeing an uptick in pockets. With signs of an overall recovery, there is a lot to look forward to.

What is the feedback from your clients as far as business recovery is concerned?

At the start of the pandemic, there was panic across the economy. However, things settled down quite quickly. Intervention and support from Government and regulators helped alleviate the stress. Most industries have bounced back well from this initial shock. In fact, an emerging theme from the pandemic has been that of the ‘strong getting stronger’ while those in the unorganized sector have been adversely impacted. The Government measures are helping revive these segments. For instance, the ECLGS support to the MSME sector after the First wave or the micro-finance sector more recently are welcome steps that will materially benefit those segments of society which need direct intervention.

Business models have been reconfigured and clients have also become more agile and open to adopting technology and digital platforms across their business models.

Overall, I would say that clients are quite confident and upbeat about growth prospects.

What needs to be done beyond what the GoI and RBI already have to speed up revival?

A number of steps have already been taken by the Government and the banking regulator to revive growth. The PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, open architecture in the financial services sector, formation of a Bad Bank to free up capacity for the banking sector, measures to ensure adequate liquidity in the system and drop in interest rates have helped industries across sectors to focus on economic revival.

An important facet of our economic growth is the entrepreneurship and skilling of our people. A reasonable portion of our economic development as a country lies in our ability to harness technology, evolve into new ways of working and leapfrog traditional challenges. This should be a key area of focus for India.

The magnitude of investments and our creativity in various aspects of the digital and new age economy point to a brighter, less frictional and more equitable society. This is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and the intellectual capital in the country. They need to be supported in order to realise the full extent of their potential and flourish.

Sustainability will require a significant amount of capital in this decade. Additionally, it requires standardisation of nomenclature and governmental support in the initial years.

Your views on bad bank?

The idea of National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or Bad Bank as it’s commonly called is rooted in the idea that consolidation of debt under one entity will lead to more efficient management, resolution and better recovery rates. It’s a good idea and should free up tremendous lending capacity - we are closely watching its execution.