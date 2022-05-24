Growth and profitability are not conflicting objectives for Delhivery, say CEO Barua and CBO Barasia

Logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery had a quiet listing on May 24. Moneycontrol spoke to chief executive officer (CEO) Sahil Barua and chief business officer (CBO) Sandeep Barasia on the Delhivery’s plans and turning the net EBITDA profitable.

The shares of the company listed at Rs 493 on the BSE and Rs 495.20 on NSE against the issue price of Rs 487. After touching a high of Rs 568.9, the share closed at Rs 537.25 on the BSE, nearly 9 percent higher than the listing price. On the NSE, the share rose over 10 percent and closed at Rs 536.25. Edited excerpts of the interview:

Are you happy with the subscription received by the Delhivery IPO?

Sahil: The IPO was appropriately priced. Long-term prospects of Delhivery and logistics in India are pretty clear. We had long-holding funds backing the company. At the time of our subscription, the markets were choppy, and it continues to be volatile. So, the retail subscription was not as high as we would have liked it to be. But hopefully, as we give our numbers out, institutional and retail investor participation will pick up over time.

What, in your view, do the subscription numbers say, given retail investor participation was meagre? How do you explain a higher valuation than the entire logistics sector?

Sandeep: Our nine-month revenue is larger than the sum total revenues of a few logistics companies. We don’t determine the valuation; investors in the company decide it.

We have gone out to share our stories and our numbers with the investors. We have long-holding investors and the valuation is driven more by them rather than us.

The valuation metrics have been defined on the basis of revenue and not bottom line, which is not the conventional valuation metric, and this is probably where the discrepancy lies. How is this particular financial year looking in terms of profitability?

Sahil: If you look at our nine-month numbers of fiscal 22, the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is -0.74 per cent. For the first quarter of the year, we were at -0.3 per cent. So, if you do the math from Q2 and quarter Q3, you will find adjusted EBIDTA to be in (the) positive (zone). For Delhivery, growth and profitability are not conflicting objectives. Our biggest advantage is that the faster we grow, the more profitable we become, because it supports the fundamental utilisation of our resources.

According to the nine-month figures, you reported Rs 890-crore losses for FY22. However, in FY21, you reported a better figure at around Rs 400-crore loss. Is FY22 going to be worse than FY21?

Over Rs 500 crore out of the loss reported as Rs 890 crore was a one-time expense, which wasn't not there in the previous financial year.

How do you plan to increase EBITDA margins?

Sandeep: We are moving to larger truck sizes. The combined volumes will go up, and our technology will help us route our vehicles better. Our mid-mile delivery costs have already decreased from 76 per cent to 72 per cent in the nine-month period.

When do you believe net EBITDA will turn profitable?

Sahil: If you look at our numbers from FY19, we have gone from -11.3 per cent to break-even in nine months.

What will be the biggest growth driver for you, and why?

Sandeep: The macro question is very relevant in today’s time. As you already laid out, fuel costs are pass-through. 47 percent of our business is B2B. In that 47 per cent, we are able to pass through all the fuel cost increases. Of the remaining 53 per cent, which is e-commerce, the salience of fuel is actually very low. As you can see that when fuel has gone up from Rs 60 to almost Rs 100, we have reduced the price from Rs 93 to Rs 73. Our efficiency gains from our network are greater than fuel gains. So, we are able to absorb that. We have not passed that on to customers. We have the ability to, but we have not done that.

In terms of where the growth is going to come from, let us look at our business in two parts. First, 53 per cent is e-commerce-based. E-commerce is still growing; it is highly underpenetrated and still growing at 30-40 per cent per annum. As e-commerce grows, Delhivery will continue to grow.

For the 47 per cent on the B2B side, the underlying market is massive. It is completely non-discretionary. If you manufacture anything in the country, it has to move. Logistics keeps growing regardless of what happens. We have seen news around PLI and manufacturing that is going to take place in India; we will gain from that because people want to work with people like us now. I think, we have equal growth opportunities on B2C and B2B sides, and we will maximise growth instead of focusing on one area only. And cross-border is about to take off. Our relationship will FedEx is young.

Walk us through the FedEx opportunity, and what you expect from it, going forward?

Sahil: FedEx is now a minority shareholder in Delhivery. Essentially, FedEx is now our network partner for the rest of the world. So, all our customers can shift around the world with a common interface between Delhivery and FedEx. Similarly, all the FedEx customers can get access to the Indian market through Delhivery. We have expanded their Indian network and they have given access to us to the rest of the world.

The second is from a technology standpoint. We will look for opportunities to work with FedEx partners from other parts of the world and see if we can externalise parts of our stack to several of those countries. And apart from that, ultimately FedEx is the world’s largest express company. There is a knowledge-sharing element to this where we learn from them.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes