Exclusive | COVID-19: Smaller Indian VCs may feel squeezed

Domestic venture capital funds in India, with newer managers, local investors and smaller funds and cheques may feel the pinch from the novel coronavirus more than their global counterparts.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply hit the entire industry - stopping deals, postponing fundraises, pulling out term sheets and accepting lower valuations- not everyone is equally hit.

“It will be very difficult for the smaller VCs to raise funds in the current risky environment since most investors want to be sitting on cash,” said Gaurav Awasthi, Senior Partner at IIFL Wealth Management, which helps VC and private equity firms raise money.

LPs in these domestic funds are usually high net worth individuals- CXOs at large Indian corporate houses or experienced entrepreneurs- themselves facing a sharp business slowdown because of the coronavirus.

In India’s startup circles, VCs who commit cheque sizes of less than a million dollars for a seed funding round are seen as the micro VCs. Size wise, among early stage investors, funds of $100 million or more in size are considered the “top tier” funds, according to partners at 3 VC firms.

Most VCs raise a fund every three years. India’s largest VCs such as Sequoia Capital, Accel, Matrix Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and SAIF Partners have raised a fresh fund in the last 18 months, keeping them in good stead at least for the next year before they hit the market again.

However, the challenge arises for smaller funds because investors in their fund (limited partners) would not want to put money in a vehicle which is new and unproven when the broader market is experiencing a slowdown.

Awasthi also added that fundraising for these smaller VCs becomes more difficult because LPs may prefer investing in the stock markets currently, which are at four-five year lows. Public stocks are also liquid and can be sold off at any point, as compared to VC funds giving an exit only after 5-7 years.

To this effect, some of the smaller funds have already postponed their fundraising plans. WEH Ventures, which raised a Rs 40 crore first fund in 2017, was planning to hit the market for its second fund in the first quarter this year for a larger corpus, but has deferred its plans by at least two quarters, managing partner Deepak Gupta confirmed to Moneycontrol.

“I am not too worried because we still have some cash to deploy, but there is a little more anxiety on exits from LPs,” he added.

Similarly Artha Venture Fund, sponsored by stock market veteran Madhusudhan Kela- which has raised Rs 100 crore for its debut early stage fund so far, was planning a final close of Rs 200 crore by this month. However it has pushed back this target by a year, citing COVID-19 as the main reason, said managing partner Anirudh Damani.

“Once things are better, and it is still unclear when that will happen, that is when we will take a real shot at closing our fund,” he added.

Other micro-funds which could be hit include Unicorn India Ventures, Sixth Sense Ventures and 100xVC among others.

While the entire startup and venture capital industry has been hit, the larger funds- those with foreign investors- and which have been around for decades, seem to be better placed.

“The large branded VCs, such as Sequoia, Accel and Lightspeed, among others raise money on the back of decades of experience, global funds, and investors (limited partners) who have seen multiple cycles of boom and bust,” a local fund manager running a Rs 200-crore fund said, requesting anonymity.

“Even if their Indian portfolios currently look difficult to make good exits from, their performances in other markets are good enough, and returns are big enough to still deploy in India,” the person added.

For all these funds- small and large- their portfolios make a huge difference as well. If any of these funds have avoided investments in the worst hit sectors so far- hospitality, travel, offline brands and retail- they would be placed better, the investors cited above said.