Excess planes continue to hurt airlines resuming flights on a trimmed schedule

As the aviation minister took to Twitter announcing resumption of flights from May 25, there was frenzy from all aviation stakeholders ranging from airlines to airports to passengers. The excitement died as state after state came up with guidelines, mobile apps, registrations, quarantine rules and restrictions. When it was time to finally fly, the flights were much lesser than the 33 percent cap that the government had put in place.

Anecdotal evidence and numbers declared by airports on social media show that flights have not been running full. From single digit loads to almost full flights – due to cancellations and combinations — the first three days have seen all. Vistara and Air India even operated wide-body aircraft to cater to the immediate spike in demand.

As per what the government has worked out, airlines in India will operate at a reduced capacity of 33 percent of the approved summer schedule until August. They would also be bound by a lower and upper fare cap for each route that they are operating. States such as Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have put a further cap on the movements without clarity on when they would be open up to all states. Permission for 33 percent movements at airports that currently have the cap is also unclear.

How are airlines operating?

All airlines put together have a fleet of little over 650 commercial aircraft in Indian skies. While all of them were grounded on the midnight of March 25, a couple of airlines started limited non-commercial operations. This included flights to send passengers to quarantine locations, carrying cargo or being a spoke to repatriation flights being organised by different countries from major metro cities in the country.

While a few aircraft were kept active, many more were grounded for a longer time. At the peak of grounding, these planes occupied one of the three runways at Delhi Airport – India’s biggest.

After the government declared resumption of flights and the subsequent slot approvals, airlines started planning how to get the aircraft back in the air.

With only 33 percent schedule being allowed, not all aircraft would be back in the air and airlines look at multiple factors to decide which aircraft to get back to the air. These multiple factors include the cost of getting it back to the air.

Few airlines have Power By Hour (PBH) deals with the lessor where there is a fixed cost of operation and an additional cost based on the use. Aircraft, which fall under such a type of lease and would have overall lower cost of operation, would come up online first.

The mandatory C and D checks are expensive and these come at periodic intervals which are based on hours flown with a combination of flight cycles. Aircraft which are closer to these checks either by hours or flight cycles are benched to ensure that there isn’t any additional expenditure.

Extra planes

There have been murmurs around airlines’ ability to pay lessors of planes. Considering some additional fleet, cargo operations and engineering needs, at best the airlines in India are operating less than 40 percent of their fleet. The exception here is Air India, which has been involved in Vande Bharat mission for repatriation of Indian nationals.

This has a wider implication on airlines. While airlines continue to be in discussions with lessors for discounts or waiver of lease rentals, there hasn’t been any definite arrangement which has been made public. The government has not given any sops to the industry. For the two months that the airline recorded zero revenue, the lease rentals and all other charges are still due. What does that leave the airlines with? A lot of extra planes!

Nearly 400 aircraft are extra in Indian skies going by this calculation and purely by current notification; this would remain so till the end of August. Unless there is a miraculous cure prior to that which kick-starts the travel and airline industry, the notification is unlikely to change. However, going by the rules and regulations around these flights, more flights could be cancelled and planes grounded as people stay away from scheduled flying.

What is the solution?

Airlines could expedite re-delivery of their aircraft, even if it comes at a cost if the re-delivery cost is cheaper than the rentals and other associated costs of keeping the aircraft grounded. IndiGo had mentioned that it would re-delivery all its A320ceos which weren’t directly taken from Airbus. A sizable number of the over 100 A320ceo would be gone in the next 24 months but it could now be expedited.

Spicejet has been holding on to the older B737s in its fleet due to the grounding of B737 MAX8 which were expected in the fleet at a steady rate. GoAir interestingly has nearly 70% of its fleet comprising then new generation A320neo and could end up terminating lease of even the newer aircraft to shrink and right size itself.

While there is uncertainty on when the passenger traffic will reach pre-COVID levels, one thing is clear that it would be a long recovery, especially after the incidents of finding positive cases on board post landing at destination.

These are unprecedented times and lessors do not have any other airlines who would want to induct aircraft. Will the lessor agree for very low rentals? The MROs are known to give freebies like free fuel or landing charges to attract business, will these freebies be seen from lessor? Time will tell what happens to the extra planes in India skies – which currently remain grounded!



