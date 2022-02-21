Ex-Twitter India chief's Invact Metaversity raises $5 million in seed round

Invact Metaversity co-founders Manish Maheshwari and Tanay Pratap

Edtech platform Invact Metaversity, co-founded by former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, on February 21 announced it has raised $5 million as part of its seed round.

The funding round was led by Arkam Ventures, and also involved other global venture capital firms including Antler India, Picus Capital (Germany), M Venture Partners (Singapore), BECO Capital (Dubai) and 2am VC (United States).

The funding is aimed at helping Invact Metaversity "build the metaverse of education", Antler India said in a statement. "With focus on making education more accessible and inclusive, we’re excited to see how Invact Metaversity disrupts education in the country," the VC firm's Partner and co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa added.

Notably, Invact Metaversity is a platform built at the intersection of education and Web3. The startup aims at providing employability-focused training to help the workforce realign with the digital world and secure themselves jobs in high-growth tech companies.

"Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be a lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US," Mahieshwari, who is also the company's chief executive officer, said.

Tanay Pratap, a former software engineer at Microsoft who is the other co-founder and chief technical officer of Invact, said, "Our vision at Metaversity is not only to democratize education but also to provide high-quality learning at an affordable cost."

Apart from raising $5 million in the seed round, Invact has parallelly raised capital from over 70 notable individuals such as Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO of Coinbase and GP at Andreessen Horowitz), Caesar Sengupta (former VP and General Manager of Payments & the Next Billion Users initiative at Google), Nithin Kamath (founder, Zerodha), Kunal Bahl (founder, Snapdeal), Benjamin Ampen (Managing Director Twitter MENA) and influencer Gregory Orosz (author of ‘The Pragmatic Engineer’), Punit Soni (former CPO of Flipkart and Founder of Suki) and Akshay Kothari (Notion).