Ex-Chemistry teacher from China becomes Asia's richest self-made woman

Zhong Huijuan, a former chemistry teacher from China, has become Asia’s self-made richest woman with a fortune of $10.5 billion, as per a Bloomberg report.

The seemingly overnight windfall occurred as shares of Chinese drugmaker Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group, which she founded in 1995 and owns stakes in, soared 37 percent in Hong Kong during the first day of trading on June 14.

This puts Zhong ahead of Wu Yajun the Chairman of Longfor Group for the self-made title; and second behind Country Garden Holding’s co-Chairman Yang Huiyan, who inherited her fortune, as the richest woman in the country, it added.

Globally, Zhong now stands ahead of the four Mars sisters, who inherited the company from their grandfather; media conglomerate Cox Enterprises’ heiress Blair Parry-Okeden; and Walmart’s Christy Walton, the wire said.

Healthcare spending in China is expected to top 9.4 trillion yuan in 2023 and Hansoh, benefitted from the government’s outlook on the sector, it stated.