you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ex-Air India staff asked to turn up for work; airline blames technical glitch

The airliner sent out duty rosters to hundreds of ex-crew members who had either retired, quit and even passed away.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The systems of Air India suffered a major technical glitch this week and it caused some major confusion among the employees.

According to a report in DNA, the airliner sent out duty rosters to hundreds of ex-crew members who had either retired, quit and even passed away. These were sent in email and message formats by Air India's automated crew management system (CMS).

A spokesperson for the airline said that the snag was resolved on Friday morning. He explained that rostering is done entirely by CMS and, in this case, an old outdated version of the system was wrongly used.

Just recently, the airline was in trouble as a passenger created a ruckus by trying to enter the plane's cockpit. According to an Air India spokesperson, the incident took place on August 2, when an Indian citizen tried to enter the cockpit, clearly violating aviation rules.

The spokesperson had stated that AI 138 Milan-Delhi flight was delayed by more than two and a half hours after an unruly passenger Gurpreet Singh tried to enter the cockpit after the scheduled take-off from Milan. The aircraft turned around and landed back in Milan, following which the passenger was handed over to the local police.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Air India #India

