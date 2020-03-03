Everstone Group to focus on renewable energy

The Indian market presents an excitement of diverse industries to a few PE firms and Sameer Sain, co-founder of Everstone Group, feels renewable energy is a sector which has immense growth potential.

"Renewable energy is a big focus for us through our EverSource Capital platform. We have a bunch of new investments lined up," Sain told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the launch of his own venture Culinary Culture, for which he has partnered with veteran journalist and food critic Vir Sanghvi.

The platform will rate restaurants and recognise achievers in the industry and organise knowledge exchange sessions with globally acclaimed chefs.

The Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital was co-founded by Sain and Atul Kapur in 2006.

Everstone's main focus is on Indian and South East Asian markets. It has assets in excess of $5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital.

It has invested in more than 30 portfolio companies in the region and its India portfolio includes fast-food chain Burger King (which has received the Sebi nod for an IPO), Indostar Capital Finance, nutraceutical ingredient player OmniActive Health Technologies and Modern Foods.

On the economic slowdown and rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak, he said: "We are yet to feel the brunt."