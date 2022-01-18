MARKET NEWS

Evenflow Brands acquires four consumer brands in India

Evenflow Brands focuses on third-party sellers on marketplaces and has been acquiring third-party e-commerce sellers with the aim to establish them as solid brands across multiple categories in e-commerce.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
Evenfloiw Brands was founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021.

Evenfloiw Brands was founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021.

Roll-up e-commerce firm Evenflow Brands has acquired four consumer brands in India to expand reach, portfolio and demand.

The acquisition includes two sports and fitness brands Vifitkit and Yogarise, Frenchware, a kitchen label, and Cingaro, a gardening brand, all with an annual run rate between $500k- $2 million.

The founders of Frenchware and Cinagro will also join Evenflow as consultants, said the company in a press statement.

"We are looking to triple the growth for each of these brands in the next six months. We took our time to build our playbooks and formulate our expansion plans. At present, all four brands are Amazon only but we are in the process of onboarding them on other marketplaces including Flipkart, Meesho and Jiomart," said Utsav Agarwal, co-founder & CEO at Evenflow.

Founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021, Evenflow has acquired all these brands at an upfront amount basis EBITDA multiple valuations and performance earn-outs spread over three years.

The company has altogether acquired seven brands. The other brands include Xtrim, a sports and fitness accessories brand, baby-care brand BabyPro and Rusabl, an online brand in the daily sustainables category. With sports, kitchen and gardening still being under-penetrated categories in the country, Evenflow plans to build them into strong brands.

The company focuses on third-party sellers on marketplaces and has been acquiring third-party e-commerce sellers with the aim to establish them as solid brands across multiple categories in e-commerce.

The segment is seeing intense competition as Mensa Brands and Global Bees turned unicorns in a very short span of time.

Additionally, US-based Thrasio also announced its foray into the Indian market with the acquisition of Lifelong Online, an online consumer brand and plans to invest Rs 3,750 crore through acquisitions.

Mumbai-based Goat Brand Labs has also raised $36 million from New York-based investment firm Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, US-based Mayfield, Nordstar Partners and Better Capital.
Tags: #acquisition #Cingaro #Deal #Evenflow Brands #Frenchware #startups #Vifitkit #Yogarise
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:51 pm

